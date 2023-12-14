Why I Blocked Cee-C — Doyin (Video)

Just concluded Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin David has finally opened up about her fight with her colleague Cee-C during their stay in the Big Brother House.

New Telegraph recalls that Cee-C had a few days ago stated that she lost a job worth millions because Doyin refused to pair with her on the project.

Reacting to Cee-C’s allegation, Doyin explained how her friendship with Cee-C went sour on the first episode of her podcast ‘Doyin’s Corner’,.

According to Doyin, Cee-C kept on bringing back the conversation of not joining forces with her to beef Alex in the house, after the All-Stars show.

She said, “I distanced myself from Cee-C after she kept bugging me with issues about Alex Unusual.”

Watch the video below: