Why I Believe Mohbad’s Wife Is 70% Innocent – VeryDarkMan

Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has weighed in on the interview granted by the wife of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Wunmi, has been making headlines recently after appearing on different media interviews which include media personality, Chude Jideonwo and TVC’s Your View to share her side of the story

Reacting to her interviews, VeryDarkMan opined that based on his assessment, Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi might be 70% innocent of accusations surrounding her husband’s demise.

According to him, he feels like she was just manipulated by someone, someone who had caused confusion in the whole event surrounding Mohbad’s death, hence complicating the matter.

He said; "In conclusion I feel like Mohbad's wife is 70% innocent. but not entirely innocent. I feel like a lot of things that has to do with Mohbad's death has nothing to do with a lot of things that is being put online. "I feel like somebody jumped into this whole thing earlier and manipulated this girl to say a lot of things. "The vibe I had about this girl before this interview has changed. Now I'm seeing this girl in a different better light. But the truth is still not out yet. I feel like the girl is being manipulated by someone…"

