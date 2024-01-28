Why I Began New Year With Comedy Concert –IGoSave

Nigeria’s comedian, Otaghware Otas On- odjayeke popularly known as IGoSave had the people of Benin City begin their New Year with Laughter and cheer at IGOSAVE UNUSUAL comedy concert. A show he has run for may years now. IGoSave, while speaking with Sunday Tele- graph said that one of the reasons he starts the new year with a laughter concert is to entertain and help people lighten the mood and anticipation that usually grips people about the year.

On the concert day, all roads led to Victor Uwaifo Creative hub on Airport Road, Benin City for the 16th edition of IGosave Unsual Comedy champions league. The hall was filled to the brim, the traffic jam on airport was so much that one would mistake it for palliative sharing centre.

IGoSave thrilled the people of Benin City to a night of comedy, music and all round entertainment. Fans of the Igosave brand enjoyed rib cracking jokes from IGOSAVE and the likes of Bovi, Gordons, GANDOKI, Mr Paul among others; herald by musical performances from Iyanya, who thrilled fans with his “kukere” hits song and a host of other tracks. Victor Ad and Maleke were also on ground to add colour to the yearly event. The night as expected brought together who is who in the comedy world with lots of side attraction.

According to information available to the media the event and is now one of the biggest comedy shows around. This is just as IGosave is set to embark on a tour in Nigeria, with cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other cities gearing up to play host to IGoSave Unusual this 2024.