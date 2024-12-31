Why I Attended LP Legislator’s Event –Nwifurun

Share

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru yesterday explained that he attended an event organised by a Labour Party (LP) legislator from the state because politics is not enmity.

He spoke in Ishiagu in the Ivo Local Government Area, during the empowerment programme of the representative of Ohaoazara/ Onicha/ Ivo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Nkemkanma Kama.

The governor said he attended the event because politics should be about collaboration in the overall interest of the state and country.

He said: “Kama is supposed to be my enemy as he belongs to another party but he has turned out to be my friend. “After election comes governance.

That is why I came with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, including its chairman.”

He said Kama had aligned with this ideology by also identifying with his administration. Nwifuru said: “Any time I am engaged in any activity even child naming ceremony, Kama is always there.”

