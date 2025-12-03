Why I Apologised To Afeez Owo – Wunmi Toriola

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola has explained her recent apology to her senior colleague Afeez Owo, saying it’s because she’s a true ambassador of culture.

New Telegraph recalls that Wumi had publicly criticised Afeez in September after he described her film roles as similar to her real-life character, saying she tolerates no nonsense and reacts when pushed.

She called his comments “Rubbish” and questioned why issues are taken to podcasts.

However, the actress recently apologised to Afeez at Odunlade Adekola’s movie premiere, kneeling and saying, “I’m sorry, sir. Please forgive me.”

In an Instagram post, Wumi stated she chose peace, emphasising that elders should be off-limits even in anger. She wrote, “I chose to apologise to our legend because I am a true ambassador of culture, and even in ‘Anger’, our elders should be off limits. “Also, because our elders deserved calm waters, not raised voices. Once again, to our fans, friends, no more grudges. I have chosen peace. “Thank you for your forgiving self @officialafeezowo_fanspage @officialafeezowo.”