Why I Am Enjoying The Netflix/ Creative Industry Collaboration –Bovi

Multi-talented stand-up comedian, actor and writer, Bovi Ugboma has commended the collaboration between leading streaming platform, Netflix and the Nigerian creative industry, citing that it’s a move in the right direction.

Bovi who spoke at the Light! Camera! Naija event noted the synergy was an opportunity to get to know the world via showcase of our different cultural values. He said: ‘It’s a step in right direction because we have something unique and that is why they are here.

We are very rich in art and culture and they want to be a part of it’. On comedian recycling jokes at the event, Bovi noted that recycling jokes isn’t a big issue but the ability of the comedian to always fine tune such materials so that it comes out fresh to the listeners matters.