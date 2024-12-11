Why I Almost Committed Suicide In Lagos, By Ooni Of Ife

Share

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi yesterday spoke about one of his lowest moments as a businessman in real estate business in Lagos State, almost leading to his committing suicide.

He said however, that the intervention of Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu, then a Commissioner in the cabinet of Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) saved him from taking such a drastic action.

He also explained how the success handling of the situation paved the way for him to start reclamation works on the iconic Ilubirin scheme in the Obalende area of the state.

The revered Royal Father dropped the hint in a goodwill message at the 5th Lagos Real Estate Marketplace Conference and Exhibition held at the Eko Hotels and Suits, Victoria Island.

Describing himself as a very active young man who came to Lagos with nothing, but received help from Lagos State government and its officials, Ooni described the incident as the, very lowest period of his life, he said: “I built some estates in Yaba, on a land that is very heterogeneous in nature.

Every square meter you meet is a different soil profile. “I am a young man who came to Lagos with determination to succeed. Every square meter there was a different soil texture.

On the land you would find all sorts of scrap. It was a dump site. I just jumped on the transaction with faith. We did all we could, including piling. Then we built ten and eleven floors.”

He added however, that the estate started showing signs of distress which made him pull down all the buildings. “We completed the estate and it started giving way. We had to pull everything down.

I nearly committed suicide and I mean it,” he stated, adding that “it was God that saved me and Governor Sanwo-Olu who was a Com missioner then.” – He said Sanwo-Olu took him to Governor Babatunde Fashola, “who also consoled and assured me that we could work around it again.

At the end of the day, the project became so glorious for me, and I also had the opportunity to start the Ilubirin reclamation project, it was another heterogeneous land.”

Speaking at the event with the theme: Re-Imaging Lagos Landscape: Ensuring Sustainable Real Estate Development Practices”, which was organised by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), Sanwo-Olu promised continued commitment to establishing sustainable regulations and building human capital for a vibrant real estate marketplace in the state.

While appreciating the Ooni for his contribution to the development of the real estate sector in the state, Sanwo-Olu thanked God for not allowing the monarch do anything bad to himself then, noting that God knew he had better plans ahead for him.

