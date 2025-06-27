Why I Admire Olamide’s Self-titled Album, By MI Abaga

Nigerian rapper, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, has expressed admiration for Olamide’s recently released selftitled album. On June 19, Olamide released his 11th studio album titled after himself.

The 17-track project features collaborations with several Nigerian and international artistes. In a post via X, Abaga shared the album’s cover while lauding Olamide for the new project, describing it as an “instant classic.”

He also admitted that he thought he had already heard his favourite Olamide project until the new release proved otherwise. “I thought I had already heard my favorite @Olamide project but damn. Instant classic.

Bravo, brother,” the post reads. MI’s undeniable talent has solidified his status as a household name in the music industry. He has also received numerous awards and accolades, including the Best Hip Hop Act at the MTV Africa Music Awards in 2009. Olamide, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the biggest rappers in Nigeria.

Over the course of his decadeslong career, the award-winning singer has released 11 albums, including ‘Rapsodi’, ‘YBNL’, ‘Baddest Guy Ever Liveth’, ‘Street OT’, and ‘Eyan Mayweather’.

Others are ‘The Glory’, ‘Lagos Nawa’, ‘Carpe Diem’, ‘UY Scuti,’ and ‘Unruly’. In 2012, Olamide launched his music label ‘Yahoo Boy No Laptop’, also known as YBNL Nation.