Why I Accepted Nigeria’s Pride Awards – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has explained that he accepted the 2025 Nigeria’s Pride Awards because of the integrity of the Founder and track records of the organisers, whom he described as seasoned journalists.

Keyamo was honoured as the Most Impactful Minister of the Year at a ceremony that took place in Abuja recently, where he was represented by his media aide, Tunde Moshood.

Speaking on Thursday in his office while receiving members of the organising committee led by its founder, Bonaventure Phillips Melah, the Minister said he has rejected many award nominations but decided to accept Nigeria’s Pride Awards because the founder has over the years proved to be a person of high moral and ethical integrity who has a genuine interest in promoting quality leadership in the country.

“I’m excited and extremely happy to receive this. I have received hundreds of awards during my time as a very active practising lawyer and even in public office.

”But this is very special to me because it comes from the stable of very seasoned journalists. I have known you for many years, and I don’t take you for granted. There are many awards we have refused here. People who just knock something together and come to give people an award.

“There is nothing more fulfilling than receiving an award from very seasoned journalists who have followed your trajectory, who know exactly what you have done and what you are doing.

“For people like you, you come with a certain level of integrity because of your pedigree and what you have done before. So I accept this wholeheartedly. I thank you so much. It is a huge sign that we are trying our best where we are. It is also a good encouragement for us.

“But do not fail to tell us when we go wrong because we are fallible. We are not perfect, so we are fallible. So, whenever we fall also directs us on how to stand up and do what is right.

“What we do here and what we hold is a position of trust. There are 250 million Nigerians who are also qualified who are also qualified to be here.

“But when you are allowed to occupy such an office, then you know that you hold it in trust for Nigerians, and that is what motivates us to do what is right at all times. Therefore, I thank you and accept this award wholeheartedly. And may God bless you.”

Speaking earlier, Bonaventure Phillips Melah said Keyamo was nominated as Most Impactful Minister of the Year, for his remarkable achievements, which have led to the transformation of the departments and agencies under his Ministry, citing NiMet and the country’s airports as some of the testimonies of the strong leadership drive of the aviation minister.

He described Nigeria’s Pride Awards as a flagship recognition initiative to identify and celebrate quality service, patriotism, heroism, integrity and leadership adding that the initiative aims to periodically identify, recognize, appreciate and celebrate Nigerian citizens and others who take actions that uplift individuals and communities; provide quality service; exemplary, inspiring and motivational leadership; thereby contribute positively to the comfort, happiness, prosperity, peace, unity, security and development of Nigeria as well as overall wellbeing of humanity.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of an award certificate, a frame and a plaque, as well as some complimentary copies of the October 2025 special edition of African Leadership Scorecard Magazine dedicated to recipients of this year’s Nigeria’s Pride Awards.