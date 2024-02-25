Why I Abandoned Football for Music –Pasuma

Nigerian Fuji maestro, Alahji Alabi Pasuma has revealed why he stopped play- ing football to pursue a music career. In a recent interview, the Iyale Okan Medley crooner disclosed that he used to play professional football, but left it after being heartbroken.

Pasuma said his decision to pursue music stemmed from not being selected to play at the 1985 FIFA/KODAK World Championship in China — which was eventually won by Nigeria. “I was a footballer but I decided to go into music because I was not picked to go to Kodak for the World Cup,” he said.

“So I now said I want to be a musician straight. I was a footballer before.” Born Wasiu Alabi, Pasuma grew up in the Mushin area of Lagos state. He started writing his songs in 1984 after being inspired by K1 de Ultimate, his role model. He unveiled his debut album titled ‘Recognition’ in 1993. He has since released over 30 albums. Pasuma is one of the most successful musicians in the Fuji genre.

He has won several awards including the City People Entertainment Award for Best Fuji Artiste. Apart from music, Pasuma has been featured in many Nollywood movies including ‘Iyanje’ and ‘Alenibare’. He is also a philanthropist and supports education and healthcare causes through his Pasuma Wonder Foundation.