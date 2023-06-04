Why Honour Your Parents

God created the world in a hierarchical system, with honor and respect being given to elders but families are leaving this order as constructed by God and following their own devices.

I know of many families where the title of family leader is given to the wealthiest no matter how rascally he/she is. This is not how God created it to be.

God specifically gave this commandment to His children saying; “You shall rise before the gray headed and honor the presence of an old man…” (Lev. 19:32).

In accordance with God’s commandments, I believe the older generation must be respected despite their financial status, educational status or level of exposure.

Years ago, I started a campaign against youths calling their parents ‘old school’ (a term mockingly used on parents as a result of generational differences between parents and their children).

Derogatory terms like that do not convey honor and respect. I am not disputing the fact that as a youth you may know more about current affairs, technology, the internet and other ground breaking discoveries; but one thing you must realize is that your parents know more when it comes to the way of life.

Why, you may wonder? Simply be – cause they have passed through the road, you are passing right now. Realize that God does not expect us to honor our elders based on their position or wealth, rather, based on the fact that they are older than we are.

It is therefore no coincidence the only commandment that comes with a promise is related to the honor and respect we give to those older than us; “Honor your father and mother that your days may be long upon the land which the Lord your God is giving you.”

(Ex. 20:12) Honor them by listening to their counsel, by respecting their words and wisdom no matter how intelligent you may think you are because there is a great difference between wisdom and intelligence.

Love you.