Why Hollywood Is Looking For African Stories, By Aiyeko-Ooto

Prolific Nigeria-American poet and playwright, Cash Akinyemi Onadele, aka Aiyeko-Ooto, recently hosted a creative writing workshop masterclass series in Lagos. The Workshop, organised by African Youths Arts, Culture Heritage & Entertainment (AYACHE), a cultural initiative under the umbrella of Aiyeko-ooto, in collaboration with Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) and Committee for Relevant Art (CORA), and tagged: Crafting Riveting Dialogue, was attended by over 30 participants – aspiring writers. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Onadele talks about the idea behind the Workshop, role of cultural heritage in a young writers’ development, obstacles facing young writers today and other issues

What inspired you to organize this free creative writing workshop series for young people at this particular time?

I drew inspiration from two declarations of our able President Tinubu. One was his declaration of Renewed Hope Agenda. Upon reflection, I find hope is about the future. The future can only be about empowering our youth. Whether we debate it or not, our youth are the engine for the future of our country.

The second was his extension of the remit of Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture & Tourism to include Creative Economy and subsequent highlight of his ambition to turn the creative economy to a contributor of $Trillion of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) to the larger economy (far exceeding Oil & Gas).

This led me to identify a target audience of youth (age 15-35) and deduce that the bedrock of creative economy must be creative writing.

Creative writers are needed for print, theatre, TV & Movies. They become entrepreneurs, gain income, pay taxes, create gainful employment with their products in the creative supply chain, and champion the unique, authentic and original storytelling and narratives of our culture and heritage shared through out the entire globe.

Can you walk us through what participants experienced in these masterclasses?

As designed, participants are upskilled, grow competence, and build capabilities, gaining confidence by learning new literary devices, apply them to their work-in-progress, collaborate in teams, network and get support/guidance on their projects

You’ve made these workshops completely free. What drove that decision, and how are you sustaining this initiative?

Great question. Most youth have no money of their own or are unemployed but have natural talents, ideas and raw stories. The original budget for the foundational workshop: Creating Riveting Dialogue was N30 Million.

To design course, courseware, faculty, TCLH support team, provide textbooks, case study materials, transportation, food/ drinks, communication venue, power, and publicity for 50 participants (although, we ended up with 80 plus participants) from Unilag, LASU, Senior secondary schools.

That is after rejecting applicants who didn’t show up with work-in-progress. Mrs Yemisi Edun, GMD/CEO on behalf of FCMB and Mr. Adebola Onadele Koko, President of CINTEOS. supplemented personal contributions from my meagre pension savings for this Aiye-ko-ooto’s workshop.

What age range are you targeting, and have you seen different creative needs across different youth demographics?

Again, our target is creative youths ages 15-35 with work-inprogress. We are primarily interested in upskilling and mentoring writers of plays for theatre, screenwriting for movies, TV- Sitcoms, short story writers and novelists for print media.

How many young people participated, and what has the response been like?

On day one, there were only 38 with logistic challenges and later it grew to over 80 by day three. I think we can safely say the response is growing and increasingly overwhelming. There are so many talented youths who need the coaching and upskills.

If we scale it to 1000 per year we would still be under provisioning. I anticipate with Bank of Industry grant or Federal, State and Local governments support, we can provide training to at least five youth participants from each of our 774 local governments. Especially, if we can create a community for them.

Their unique products would supply stories needed by our TV and Nollywood investors. The youth would bring foreign income to Nigeria. Their products would rebrand our country within five years.

Is it going to be quarterly, bi-annually or annually?

Aiye-ko-ooto created a special purpose division -The Cultural & Literary Hub (TCLH) to focus on youth. On our own, if we continue struggling to raise funds from corporate sponsors, I doubt we can sustain more than six sessions in any year.

Even that would be a great struggle, given the work involved. But we shall make a good attempt. It is difficult to plan without guaranteed funding.

As someone who works across multiple genres— poetry, prose, and playwriting—how do you help young writers discover which form best suits their voice?

Aiyek o – o o t o T C L H plans 21 workshop competency areas. This allows participants from different genres to select areas relevant for their competence or fit gaps. It is not necessary to participate in all the workshops. We can engage coaches to assist them discover and master their voices.

What do you see as the biggest obstacles facing young writers today?

Where do I start? Grammatical skills, competence in literary device use or application, discovering their voice, scoping projects, financial support, ideas exploration, networking, safe learning environment, access to coaching/ mentoring, name it…

Are there specific exercises or approaches you’ve found particularly effective in unlocking youth creativity?

Interactive learning sessions, analytical literary debates, competitions, teamwork, presentations, and clinics on current projects.

What role do you think cultural heritage should play in a young writer’s development?

Fantastic question. I told a reporter once that Hollywood is looking for African stories because they are original, unique and genuine. Nollywood without good writers is delivering half-baked stories to the market.

Now, imagine 1000 youths from different parts of our country, upskilled and competent bringing stories from their locale to the market? They will create a tapestry of rich national culture and heritage stories the world would embrace.

Beyond technical writing skills, what do you hope these young participants take away from your workshops?

I would like to think empowerment and hope. We introduce industry experts to talk to them in between sessions. They share experiences and stories that may inspire the youth.

Where do you hope to take this initiative in the future? Are there plans to expand?

I hope our president would grab the plough as the grand patron of Renewed Hope to the youth. Our First Lady would become our creative youth ambassador and face to this country, the African continent, and the larger globe.

I hope Bank of Industry would provide grants to build a commune. Well-endowed trusts and corporate businesses who like to support the future of the youth, would rally round and contribute supplementary funds to fund next year’s budget of N440Million.

We can scale up to create a Community of Writers, Riggers, Instructors, Entertainers, and Singers (C.O.W.R. I.E.S) that can develop our creative economy over the next 20 years. We can only dream. It takes all hands to build the future of our youth.

What message would you give to a young person who wants to write but doesn’t think their stories matter?

Write anyway. Read the works of other writers. Share your stories in a safe space. Look for a mentor. Find a workshop to upskill. Gain competence by writing more. Write stories set in our country. You are the best marketers of a future Nigeria.