Why High-Profile Foreign Companies Fled Nigeria In 2024’

The year 2024 will be remembered as a turning point in Nigeria’s business landscape, marked by the exodus of over 20 high-profile multinational corporations.

Once profitable enterprises such as Unilever Nigeria Plc, Procter & Gamble, and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Ltd shuttered operations, alongside prominent players like Microsoft Nigeria and Total Energies Nigeria.

These exits highlight the mounting challenges foreign companies faced in navigating Nigeria’s volatile economic environment.

Convergence of adversities

Industry analysts attribute the mass departures to several intersecting factors. Chief among them were naira volatility, skyrocketing energy costs, and persistent inflation, which severely eroded consumer purchasing power and undermined profitability.

For companies with foreign denominated costs and earnings, currency instability proved to be the final blow. In a presentation titled “Nigeria in Transition: Reforms, Global Shifts, and Strategic Opportunities” at the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) forum in Lagos, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Managing Director of Nairametrics, dissected the phenomenon.

“Western multinationals operate on quarterly targets,” he explained, “and the depreciation of the naira has made converting Nigerian earnings into dollars almost negligible.

Despite recording significant growth locally, their global profitability metrics suffered.” This relentless focus on shortterm profitability, according to Obi-Chukwu, contrasts sharply with the long-term strategies of Asian companies.

Asian investors, buoyed by state-backed funding and less reliance on shareholder pressures, are increasingly filling the vacuum left by departing Western firms.

The rise of Asian investors

Intriguingly, while Western firms exited en masse, Asian companies seized the opportunity to acquire assets and expand their footprints.

A striking example is the acquisition of Diageo’s Guinness Nigeria franchise by an Asian entity, which declared profits after successive quarters of losses.

Dr. Muda Yusuf, a former Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), remarked: “Asian investors have a higher risk appetite and enjoy robust state support.

Unlike their Western counterparts, they are less burdened by currency exposure and more agile in adapting to Nigeria’s economic realities.”

The withdrawal of foreign firms has also been linked to broader structural issues within Nigeria’s economy, including: -Foreign Exchange Dependence: Many multinationals rely heavily on imported raw materials, making them vulnerable to currency devaluation.

-Energy Costs: Spiraling energy expenses have further compounded operational challenges. -Shrinking Market for Premium Products: Declining purchasing power has driven consumers toward lower-priced alternatives, reducing the viability of premium brands favored by Western firms.

A complex outlook for 2025 While some companies, such as Nestlé and Cadbury, remain steadfast due to substantial local investments and backward integration strategies, others continue to weigh their options. Optimism surrounds 2025 as energy prices and foreign exchange conditions stabilise.

However, experts warn that without significant reforms to create a more business-friendly environment, Nigeria risks losing further foreign investment.

Yusuf cautioned: “Government must address macroeconomic instability and high energy costs while fostering a supportive environment for private sector growth. Only then can Nigeria reverse this troubling trend and attract long-term investment.”

