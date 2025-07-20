Why High Cost-of-living Is More Than Economic Crisis, By Economists

Despite the reported decline of Nigeria’s inflation in 2024, economists insist that Nigerians still face dire economic hardships. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

The World Bank in its recent Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report, disclosed that Nigeria’s economy recorded its fastest growth in about a decade in 2024, a development that can be explained as an indication that fiscal reform policies of President Tinubu have started yielding positive results.

The World Bank’s Lead Economist for Nigeria, Alex Sienaert, noted tha Federal Government’s improved fiscal position, driven by reforms in key areas of petroleum, foreign exchange and power.

He, however, cautioned that persistent high inflation remains a challenge.

Sienaert spoke in Abuja at the unveiling of the NDU report titled “Building Momentum for Inclusive Growth”.

He commended the Nigerian government for implementing macroeconomic reforms that have stabilised the economy.

The report indicated that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded 4.6 per cent year-on-year growth in fourth quarter 2024, bringing the economic growth for 2024 to 3.4 per cent, the highest since 2014.

The country’s fiscal deficit also reduced from 5.4 per cent of GDP in 2023 to 3.0 per cent of GDP in 2024, on the back of significant increase in national revenue, which rose from N16.8 trillion in 2023 to N31.9 trillion in 2024.

However, the Bank envisaged that Nigeria’s economy needs to grow at a rate five times faster than its current pace to achieve the $1 trillion target by 2030 as well as address the country’s rising poverty levels.

It acknowledged recent economic reforms aimed at stabilising the macro-economy, but warned that high inflation continues to erode purchasing power and deepen poverty, particularly in urban centres where labour incomes have not kept up with rising prices.

The World Bank’s NDU report then noted the urgent need for Nigeria to accelerate its economic growth to meet its aspirations of a $1 trillion economy by 2030. The report stated that this can only be achieved by rebalancing the growth composition toward more productive sectors that create jobs and opportunities for the poor and economically insecure.

While sectors like finance and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) have been key drivers of economic growth, they do not provide mass employment opportunities, as many Nigerians lack the skills to participate in these industries.

Despite these positive developments, inflation remains high but is projected to decrease to an annual average of 22.1 per cent in 2025, aided by a continued tight monetary policy stance.

The World Bank report stressed the need for deeper, wider structural reforms to consolidate macroeconomic stability and ignite inclusive growth. It further noted the importance of generating better jobs at scale to reduce poverty.

Gloomy 2025 as IMF downgrades economic growth forecast

However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its recent report downgraded its economic growth forecast for Nigeria in 2025 to 3.0 per cent.

The downgrade follows a recent decline in global crude oil prices. The multilateral organisation said in its April 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, released on the sidelines of the recenty concluded Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.

The new forecast represents a 0.2 percentage point reduction from the IMF’s earlier projection of 3.2 per cent.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the report emphasised that growth is expected to decline slightly from 4.0 per cent in 2024 to 3.8 per cent in 2025, before recovering modestly to 4.2 per cent in 2026.

“Among the larger economies, the growth forecast for Nigeria is revised downward by 0.2 percentage point for 2025 and 0.3 percentage point for 2026, owing to lower oil prices,” the Fund said.

The Chief Economist and Director of Research Department at the IMF, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said the decline in oil prices weakens global activity and results in decline in prices.

“There’s been some increase in supply coming from OPEC plus countries, but broadly speaking, the decline is mostly coming from weaker demand,” he said.

Earlier, the IMF said that the economic reforms undertaken by Nigeria since 2023 have significantly improved the country’s capacity to withstand external economic shocks. It stated this in its 2025 Article IV Consultation report, which followed a visit by an IMF team led by Axel Schimmelpfennig, the Fund’s mission chief for Nigeria, who held discussions with key stakeholders in Lagos and Abuja between 2 April and 15 April.

Inflation declining after rebasing

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 22.22 per cent in June 2025, marking a 0.76 per cent decline from May’s 22.97 per cent.

This is according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Inflation Report released on July 16, 2025, in Abuja.

“This reduction signals a positive shift, though challenges remain,” said Statistician-General, Adeyemi Adeniran, noting that the recent rebasing of the CPI to 2024 from 2009 ensures more accurate economic reflections.

The CPI rose to 123.4 in June, a 2.0-point increase, driven by updated consumption baskets and data methods.

On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation rose slightly to 1.68 per cent in June, up 0.15 per cent from May’s 1.53 per cent, indicating a faster rise in average price levels.

“This uptick reflects pressures from specific sectors,” the NBS report noted.

Key contributors to year-on-year inflation included Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (8.89 per cent), Restaurants and Accommodation Services (2.87 per cent), and Transport (2.37 per cent), while Recreation, Sport, and Culture (0.07 per cent) contributed the least.

Food inflation dropped significantly to 21.97 per cent year-on-year, down 18.90 per cent from June 2024’s 40.87 per cent, largely due to the CPI rebasing.

However, month-on-month, food inflation climbed to 3.25 per cent in June, up 1.07 per cent from May’s 2.19 per cent, driven by lower prices of items like green peas, fresh peppers, and tomatoes.

“The decline in food inflation is a technical outcome of the updated base year,” Adeniran explained.

Core inflation, excluding volatile agricultural produce and energy, stood at 22.76 per cent year-on-year, with a month-on-month rate of 2.46 per cent, up 1.36 per cent from May.

Urban inflation reached 22.72 per cent year-on-year, with a 2.11 per cent month-on-month rate, while rural inflation was lower at 20.85 per cent year-on-year but saw a 0.63 per cent month-on-month rate, down 1.2 per cent from May.

State-wise, Borno recorded the highest year-on-year inflation at 31.63 per cent, followed by Abuja (26.79 per cent), while Zamfara had the lowest at 9.90 per cent. For food inflation, Borno topped the list at 47.40 per cent, with Katsina at 6.21 per cent. Month-on-month, Ekiti led with 5.39 per cent inflation, while Zamfara saw the slowest rise at -6.89 per cent.

Adeniran emphasised that the rebasing aligns Nigeria’s economic indicators with current realities, incorporating new sectors and refining data collection.

“This ensures our metrics better reflect today’s economy,” he said.

Housing: A growing crisis

As economic hardship persists across the country amids reported economic growth in 2024, for many families, housing costs have spiraled out of control. In cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, landlords are exploiting the high demand for accommodation and limited supply. Rent hikes have become common. In Lagos, House rent has spiked by over 70 per cent and in some cases over 100 per cent.

Rasheed Badamosi, a father of four in Ilamoshe Estate, saw his rent soar from N900,000 to N1.5 million. “The hardship is too much and very disturbing,” he lamented.

Another Lagos resident, Segun Animashiun, shared his plight: “We had to sell our car at a giveaway price to pay our rent and ensure our son’s university admission was completed.” Her rent increased from N500,000 to N1.2 million, over 140 per cent increase; forcing drastic sacrifices.

Similarly, Theresa Emodi from Ijesha-Aguda said her family is considering moving their child from private to public school to cope with a rent hike from N450,000 to N1.3 million (about 200 per cent increase.

Many landlords acquired properties cheaply through government programmes but now charge exorbitant rents, with no regulation in sight. Residents of former Lateef Jakande estates, originally intended for affordable housing, face sharp rent hikes despite the low-cost acquisition by their landlords.

The Lagos State government intervened due to huge outcries of tenants but only seemed to have limited its regulation to monthly rent payment, rather than putting a peg on the outrageous rent landlords in Lagos recently introduced.

Food: A daily struggle for Nigerians

Food prices, which soared in 2023, on President Tinubu’s announcement, “subsidy is gone”, which was followed by the devaluation of the Naira (aka Unification of the Foreign Exchange Rates), has remained out of the reach of the ordinary Nigerian, development experts say will put over half of the Nigerian population living below poverty ine in 2025.

Specifically, the World Bank indicates that over 54 per cent of Nigerians could be living in poverty by 2024, a figure experts say is likely to remain high in 2025. Additionally, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports that 63 per cent of Nigerians are multidimensionally poor, with 72 per cent of those living in the rural areas.

Nigeria’s high cost of living, according to experts, is driven by rising production costs, agricultural disruptions, and inflation. Staple items like rice, once a daily meal for many Nigerians, are now out of reach for the poor. At markets such as Abule Odu and Daleko in Lagos, a bag of rice costs N98,000 (foreign) or N88,000 (local). A crate of eggs now sells for N5,800, while a five-liter bottle of vegetable oil is N22,000.

“Foreign rice is almost out of reach for us here,” lamented Rosemary Agunsoye, a resident of Isheri-Oshun. Families are cutting back on essentials, and hunger is becoming a grim reality. The 2024 Global Report on Food Crises ranks Nigeria second globally in acute food insecurity, with over 24 million people classified as food insecure.

Transportation: A bleeding wallet

Transportation costs have become an unbearable weight on the shoulders of many Nigerians. The removal of fuel subsidies, intended to stabilise the economy, has instead led to an explosion in pump prices, which now range between ₦865 and ₦1,000 per litre. These increases ripple through every aspect of daily life, from the cost of food to the affordability of essential services, leaving commuters and businesses alike struggling to cope.

A nation’s plight

According to Adegbemi Babatunde Onakoya, a professor of Economics at the Babcock University, Ogun State, Nigeria’s cost-of-living crisis is more than an economic issue; it is a profound social crisis that erodes trust in governance and widens the chasm of inequality. He said that for Nigeria’s most vulnerable, the consequences are dire.

“Children, already bearing the brunt of widespread poverty, are increasingly facing malnutrition that stunts their growth and compromises their future potential. Schools that should be safe havens for learning have become out of reach for many, as parents struggle to prioritise survival over education,” Prof Onakoya reiterated.

He further said that low-income families are cornered into making heartbreaking decisions—choosing between meals and medication or between keeping a roof over their heads and sending their children to school, adding that the reported stampede at a food aid distribution centre in Ibadan and Anambra, which tragically claimed over 50 lives in December 2024, starkly highlight the desperation simmering across the country.

“This desperation is not merely about scarcity but about the human toll of a system that fails to provide even the most basic safety nets,” he stressed.

Poverty rising in rural Nigeria –World Bank

Also, the World Bank has raised a fresh concern over the rising poverty in Nigeria, saying that a staggering 75.5 per cent of rural dwellers live below the poverty line.

The World Bank stated this in its latest April 2025 Poverty and Equity Brief for Nigeria, which was obtained recently by Sunday Telegraph.

It had, earlier in its Africa’s Pulse report, during the recently concluded Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington DC, declared that more Nigerians would become poor over the next five years, citing Nigeria’s structural economic weaknesses, dependence on oil revenues and national fragility as key barriers to meaningful poverty reduction.

The World Bank, in its latest brief for Nigeria, painted a gloomy picture of the state of poverty in the country, following worsening economic hardship and inequality among the rural dwellers.

According to the report, while 41.3 per cent of Nigeria’s urban population live in poverty; the situation is significantly worse in rural areas, where economic stagnation, inflation and insecurity have combined to deepen hardship.

It stated, “Based on the most recent official household survey data from Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics, 30.9 per cent of Nigerians lived below the international extreme poverty line of $2.15 per person per day in 2018/19 before the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report stated.

“Nigeria remains spatially unequal. The poverty rate in northern geopolitical zones was 46.5 per cent in 2018/19, compared with 13.5 per cent for southern ones. Inequality measured by the Gini index was estimated at 35.1 in 2018/19.

“Nigeria’s Prosperity Gap — the average factor by which individuals’ incomes must be multiplied to attain a prosperity standard of $25 per day for all — is estimated at 10.2, higher than most peers.”

These figures highlight the stark economic divide across different parts of the country, which has persisted despite various interventions aimed at inclusive growth.

In its analysis of demographic trends, the report found that children aged 0 to 14 years had a poverty rate of 72.5 per cent.

“Gender disparities were also evident, with 63.9 per cent of females and 63.1 per cent of males classified as poor at the $3.65 per day lower-middle-income poverty line.

“Education levels strongly influenced poverty status. Nigerians without any formal education had a poverty rate of 79.5 per cent, those with primary education 61.9 per cent, and those with secondary education 50.0 per cent.

“Only individuals with tertiary education saw comparatively lower poverty levels at 25.4 per cent.”

The World Bank further noted that multidimensional poverty indicators paint a similarly bleak picture.

30.9% of Nigerians survive on less than $2.15/day

According to the report, about 30.9 per cent of Nigerians survive on less than $2.15 a day, 32.6 per cent do not have access to limited-standard drinking water, 45.1 per cent lack limited-standard sanitation, and 39.4 per cent have no access to electricity.

It also noted that 17.6 per cent of adults have not completed primary education, and 9.0 per cent of households have at least, one school-aged child, who is not enrolled in school.

The report said before the COVID-19 pandemic, progress in reducing extreme poverty in Nigeria had nearly stagnated, with the poverty rate declining by only half a percentage point annually since 2010.

It added that urban living standards among the poor showed little improvement, and the availability of productive jobs remained severely limited.

“Before COVID-19, extreme poverty reduction had almost stagnated, dropping by only half a percentage point annually since 2010. Living standards of the urban poor are hardly improving, and jobs that would allow households to escape poverty are lacking,” the report read.

“Weak governance, poor fiscal discipline, others behind Nigeria’s economic decline’

It listed fiscal discipline, inconsistent policies, weak governance, weak institutions, lack of bold economic growth policies and overreliance on oil as key factors behind Nigeria’s economic decline.

Other factors, according to the bank, are “glaring disconnects in macro and fiscal policies to spur high and sustainable growth; extremely poor quality of infrastructure; limited industrial manufacturing; persistent devaluation of the currency that has eroded earning power; and stagflation with high inflation, slow growth and high unemployment.”

“South Korea in 1960 had a GDP per capita of just $158, which was 10 per cent of the GDP per capita of Nigeria at independence. But its GDP per capita rose $2,482 in 1985 (3 times that of Nigeria), and by 2024 its GDP per capita had risen to $36,132 compared to $842 for Nigeria or 43 times that of Nigeria.”

Urgent reforms imperative

In response to the deepening crisis, the World Bank recommended urgent reforms to protect vulnerable populations from inflation shocks and boost employment through more productive economic activities.