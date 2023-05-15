Why Guinness World Records Is Yet To Officially Confirm Hilda Baci’s Success

The Guinness World Record has revealed the reason why they are yet to comment after the 27-year-old Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey excel at the world record for the longest cooking hours as an individual.

New Telegraph earlier reported that, on Monday the Akwa Ibom chef broke the Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’.

Hilda Baci, broke the record after she exceed the above Lata Tandon, the India chef, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for a whole 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new “Guinness World Record” holder.

She shattered the record at 7:45am on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Following the development, there has been anxiety amongst many Nigerian on why Gunness World Records is yet to acknowledge the feat.

Reacting to an inquisitive Twitter user, Guinness Word Records said they are aware of the amazing attempt and they would need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming it.

“We’re aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to revive all the evidence first before officially confirming the record”

Recall that she started cooking on the 11th of May and intends to cook for 96 hours to set a new record.

The project, tagged “Cook-a-thon,” gained the support of many Nigerians, including politicians and celebrities.