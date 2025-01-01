Why Greater Lagos Countdown Featured A-List Artistes

Share

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has explained why the Greater Lagos Countdown 2025 which held December 31, featured A-list artistes like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Seyi Vibez and Olamide.

Benson-Awoyinka, in a statement on Monday, said the event was meant to usher in the New Year.

According to her, the event which will begin at 7p.m., is a 24-hour celebration, offering attendees a memorable blend of music, culture, and entertainment to mark the transition into 2025.

Benson-Awoyinka described the Greater Lagos Countdown as a unique platform to unify residents while celebrating the cultural diversity and vibrancy of the state.

“This year’s event will feature an electrifying lineup of Afrobeat superstars, including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Seyi Vibez, iconic rapper Olamide, and other renowned artistes.

“Performances will simultaneously hold across the five IBILE divisions of Lagos at Ikorodu Townhall, Badagry Grammar School, Agege Stadium, Epe Recreation Centre, and Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

