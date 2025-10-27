Why Govt Should Drop Charges Against Abba Kyari

Nigeria is bleeding. From the North to the South, from Zamfara to Plateau, from Kwara to Borno, the stories are tragically familiar; gunmen on motorcycles invade communities, kidnap innocent citizens, kill farmers, Boko Haram insurgencies, and hold entire local government areas hostage. The sense of fear and helplessness grows by the day.

Banditry, Boko Haram, insurgency, and violent crime have become part of daily life in what used to be a proud, resilient nation. Amidst this worsening insecurity, one cannot help but ask a troubling question: where are the gallant men and women who used to keep us safe?

One name stands out: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, one of the nation’s most accomplished crime fighters, who is languishing in detention and side-lined at a time when Nigeria desperately needs his skill, courage, and intelligence network. This is not merely about one man. It is about national security and the survival of the Nigerian state.

A legacy of service and proven courage

Before his detention, DCP Abba Kyari was not just another police officer but a household name in Nigeria’s security circles. He was Nigeria’s most decorated law enforcement officer, widely celebrated for his exceptional service, strategic brilliance, and results-driven operations that brought some of the nation’s most dangerous criminals to justice.

He led crack intelligence and response teams that dismantled the most dangerous criminal networks nationwide for over a decade. His record is staggering.

From the arrest of billionaire kidnapper Evans to the capture of Boko Haram commander Umar Abdulmalik, the neutralisation of the deadly Offa bank robbery gang, and the rescue of countless kidnap victims, DCP Kyari built a reputation as the man who could go where others feared to tread.

In one operation after another, he brought down criminal syndicates, terror cells, and arms dealers that had tormented Nigerians for years. He and his men were responsible for the arrest of over 300 kidnappers, the recovery of hundreds of AK-47 rifles, and the dismantling of terrorist networks operating across the North and South.

The same Abba Kyari arrested 22 BokoHaram Terrorist gang members responsible for the kidnapping of the Chibok School Girls in 2014 and also responsible for a series of suicide bombings/several attacks, and ambushes against security agents in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states. Seven of their members involved in the Chibok School girls kidnapping escaped in Kuje during the terrorist attack in July 2022.

It is no surprise that he became the most decorated police officer in Nigeria’s history, earning awards from presidents, governors, and international organisations alike, including the Presidential Medal for Courage in 2016, the Africa’s Best Detective Award in 2018, and the National Assembly Award for Outstanding Service to the Nation. These are not mere plaques or decorations; they represent a record of selfless service, courage, and the saving of countless Nigerian lives.

A nation in need of its finest

Since Kyari’s detention in 2022, Nigeria’s security situation has sharply deteriorated. Banditry and terrorism have metastasized into new territories. In Kwara State, communities are under attack by marauding bandits.

In Plateau, villages are being wiped out by armed gangs. In Borno, Boko Haram and ISWAP continue to strike. In Zamfara, a new and terrifying order has emerged where bandits collect taxes and rule over helpless citizens. The country needs results, not excuses.

And when it comes to results, DCP Abba Kyari’s record speaks for itself. It is no exaggeration to say that his absence is being felt nationwide. At a time when morale among security agencies is waning and the criminal element is emboldened, Nigeria cannot afford to keep one of its most effective officers behind bars while chaos consumes the land.

Justice, human rights and national interest

As a human rights activist, I strongly believe in the sanctity of the law and the principle of fair trial. Every accused person, including DCP Abba Kyari, deserves due process. However, justice should not be punitive to the point of becoming counterproductive to national survival. His trial has dragged on for years without conclusion, while innocent Nigerians are dying daily.

The question now is not just legal; it is moral and pragmatic: should a man with DCP Kyari’s unmatched operational intelligence be allowed to waste away in detention while the nation he helped protect burns? This is why I urge the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to exercise executive discretion in the national interest.

He should direct the Attorney-General of the Federation to withdraw or discontinue the charges against DCP Abba Kyari pursuant to section 1741(C) of the Constitution and assign him a special national security role: To coordinate anti-kidnapping and anti-banditry operations nationwide or in certain states of the federation.

Section 174 mentioned above provides that in exercising his powers, the Attorney-General of the Federation shall have regard to the public interest, amongst other factors. In my opinion, this qualifies as one such case, as it is in the public’s interest that the case against DCP Abba Kyari is discontinued.

The courts have held in OKORODUDU v. FRN & ORS (2015) LPELR-26029(CA) that the exercise of this power cannot be questioned by any person or even the court. In this case, the power will have been exercised in the interest of national security.

Just as great nations recall their best generals in times of war, Nigeria should recall its best cop during this unprecedented insecurity.

A man made for times like this

Leadership is about recognising talent when the nation needs it most. To keep DCP Abba Kyari in detention while Nigeria bleeds is like leaving Lionel Messi on the bench while your team is losing 3–0.

In a time when criminal syndicates are spreading like wildfire, we need someone who understands the terrain, has built intelligence networks across all regions, and commands the respect (and fear) of criminals nationwide. You don’t need to like the man to recognise his value. The results are there. The record speaks for itself.

A Call To Leadership

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has promised to make the country safe again. To do that, he must be bold enough to deploy every tool available, including those that have proven themselves in the line of fire.

Releasing Abba Kyari for a national security assignment is not an act of favouritism but a strategic necessity. It sends a message that Nigeria values competence, not politics; results, not rhetoric.

As a human rights advocate, I believe in accountability. But I also think that the nation’s survival must come first. If our security continues to crumble, no nation will be left to uphold the law.

Conclusion: For The Greater Good Of The Nation

DCP Abba Kyari might not be a saint, but he is a patriot who risked his life countless times to protect ours. His decades of service and extraordinary contributions to national security far outweigh the allegations before the court.

In moments like this, nations rise not by abandoning their best, but by redeeming them. DCP Abba Kyari remains, without doubt, a man made for times like this. The President should bring him back for the sake of every Nigerian yearning to sleep with both eyes closed again.