Why Govt Is Reviewing National Social Register –Edu

Dr. Betta Edu is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, she speaks on the recent United Nations General Assembly meeting and what President Bola Tinubu’s administration is doing to alleviate poverty in Nigeria, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is your experience from the United Nations General Assembly meeting and the significance of your outing in New York to Nigeria?

The first thing is that President Bola Tinubu, made his first appearance at the United Nations General Assembly and he went with to that UN General Assembly with key ministers and other government officials, who he believed, would be instrumental to getting the right support that Nigeria needs and of course getting the right people at the table.

It was a very fruitful mission to the United Nations. First, we were with the President and he interacted with several other countries that could be of support to Nigeria. Of course, you know that the President made the symbolic bell ringing, when he actually closed the New York Market that evening after which he went to meet with top private sector heads that would be very useful to expanding the business and economic space in Nigeria For me as a person, that was an important meeting and the President recently approved for us to actually fully go all out to get the Presidential Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund started.

The private sector’s involvement in that trust fund is very important because it was like putting together all the people we needed to see in one room and getting the support of international businessmen and the private sector and even some of the local ones in Nigeria, who were also present at that meeting, Beyond this, we had interactions with the World Economic Forum on the employment of refugees and seeing refugees as assets to the nation rather than seeing them as a liability to our nation.

We have over 98,000 refugees in Nigeria and this is like half of that population because many of them are not registered yet. The registration is still ongoing and most of them are coming from countries around us that are going through some political instability and other challenges.

So, we have these refugees in Nigeria and they can be employed and integrate them into the system rather than having them sit down in camps and wait for handouts every other day from government and international partners. There were other high-level meetings with the UN Secretary-General, where the President presented the poverty alleviation and humanitarian pitch deck to the UN Secretary-General telling him that poverty eradication in Nigeria is one of his top priorities.

We also met with Mrs. Amina Mohammed, who is the Deputy Secretary General of the UN. We met with several other heads of UN agencies and we told them about the situation in Nigeria as it concerns the humanitarian crisis that has affected over 16 million persons and the multi-dimensional poverty that we have in our country and the need for them to quickly come in and support Nigeria. It was a very tight schedule at the event at the UN but we are happy that we are able to meet with the bosses that control those on the ground in Nigeria and = get their commitment.

Despite what you said, what Nigerians want to hear is how they will translate to solving their challenges and alleviating the suffering of the people…

We had meetings with the World Bank and very soon will be making announcement on the new upscale of the Social Safety Net programme, which would be putting funds in pockets of over 15 million households in Nigeria. And these are tangible funds that can help them to start-up businesses, improve their businesses and really get them into that social safety net. The flag-off of the programme will be happening next month and Nigerians will know they can benefit.

Of course, I’m sure you know very well that we have already sent out a team and we are in engagement with the Nigerian Governors Forum, just to verify this National Social Register, working with the states and the communities. We are going to verify it because right now we have about 15.7 million households which amounts to about 62 million persons registered under the national social register. We want to verify if they are still in that bracket and if they truly deserve to get social intervention.

The President has approved the verification and the expansion of the National Social Register to cover all the people we intend to work with. I will break down the UN agencies we are going to work with even though we have the full commitment of the UN Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General and the Undersecretary General, we have the World Food Programme and we have commitment from them to see that we can end hunger in Nigeria.

So, we have worked out the modality and we are making it public in an event coming up soon, where we will be delivering food to households across Nigeria as part of the end-hunger plan. Of course, the homegrown school feeding and several other interventions are coming up almost immediately. I will also use this opportunity to mention the discussion we’ve had concerning attending to humanitarian crises and building shelters for them.

That is another programme which will start almost immediately and would be supported by the World Food Programme. So, people who are affected will get housing, money to start and then loans for micro small and medium enterprises, which will also be given to Nigerians beginning from October. These are immediate steps that Nigerians should expect from the ministry as ways to reduce the tension that comes with the removal of subsidy and try to ensure that we lift people out of poverty while protecting as many that are on the verge of poverty using the social safety net programme.

What is the effective review measure as regards governance for this trust fund, so that we don’t hear cases of corruption?

The trust fund is going to have a clear governance structure which involves both the international partners, the private sector and the government. Remember that 30 percent of the funds will come from the government and the other 70 per cent will actually be coming from international donor agencies, developmental partners, the private sector and other innovative forms of crowdfunding.

It must be done in a very transparent and accountable manner, so that the international community will have the confidence to say this is where our money is going to and this is what it will be used for. All of these were stated in the pitch deck we presented to them and we are also going to present it to the next Federal Executive Council meeting once the approval is ready, Nigerians will know. As I said it is about building that trust between the government and the people that we govern, so that they can believe in the government and believe I.

what is going on and see it for themselves. So, all the governing structures would be spelt out from the chairman and the person who will be doing the day-to-day running and the team on the ground. We are really putting all these teams together and working with the UN to see that the right things are being done. It is going to be a transparent process and Nigerians can join in that accountability process.

The last time, you said you will use the Global Positioning System (GPS) to give palliatives to people but what we have seen so far in the distribution of the palliatives across the country doesn’t reflect what you promised. Where is the GPS?

I’m sure you know that the palliatives were not given out by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. Before we were sworn in as ministers, just immediately after the fuel subsidy removal, the President actually met with the governors of the states and opted to support the states just as an immediate relief of the fuel subsidy removal and things were sent to states for distributions from the government at the federal level.

So, about N5 billion were sent to states and of course, rice and other items were also sent to states. This is what has been given out in circulation and it is part of the lessons which we are learning from. For us what we are doing right now as I said is the verification and the mapping. We are not only mapping out the houses but we are mapping out where poor people are staying in each of the state, local government and ward and how we can reach them.

The food delivery, which you mentioned will not be done by bringing heap together and allowing people to come and struggle and all of those things. We are taking an entirely different dimension and that is what I told you that we would be working with World Food Programme on so that it can delivered in a dignifying manner to people’s doorstep in their houses.

How many homes as we speak have been mapped and who reviewed those lists?

Presently we have 15.7 million homes that are on our geographic mapping on the national social register. As I said, we are going to double this figure with the expansion of the President’s approval. Now, what we are doing is the verification process which carries both the World Bank, the UN agencies, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation with the state governments coordinating and the local communities coordinating also because one of the processes is the community targeting.

So, we are bringing them to the table, let them verify for us, who are these people, whether are they truly part of your community and do they belong to this category stated on our shortlist. These are all that is going on presently and we are also working with the Ministry of Finance and other line ministries like the Ministry of Information to help us in the entire process. We want it to be as transparent as possible and even the media would be carried along in the entire process.

The civil society organizations would be part of the team so that everybody can review whether these people are actually poor and deserve to benefit from it. Like I told them, we have to get it right this time around. We can’t be dealing with political friends and family, while we leave the poor people to continue remaining poor.