Why Govs Wants To Withdraw Tax Reform Bill – Gov Sule

On Monday, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, clarified that the governors of the 36 states of the federation are not against the Tax Reform Bills but only want clarifications in some areas.

Speaking at a town hall meeting on the Tax Reform Bills, Governor Sule praised the proposed Tax bill but stated that there are questions that need to be answered.

According to him, the town hall meeting should have been part of events the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele should have put together before the bills were sent to the National Assembly.

According to him, if some of these steps had been taken by the Taiwo Oyedele’s Tax Reform Committee and things were properly explained, there wouldn’t have been any call to withdraw the bills which is the point the governors were making.

“The issue of increasing the VAT from 20 per cent to 60 per cent at the point of generation, and I am happy that Taiwo said it has now changed not just at the point of generation but also consumption, that is fine.

“Those were some of the issues mentioned by the governors. The governors said, you know what, why don’t you withdraw the bills, let us discuss it, let us understand it,” Governor Sule said.

