Why Governors Impose Their Financial Handlers On Leaving Office

•’Govs Imposing Successors Is Suspicious, Done to Cover Misdeeds’

•’It’s More About Confidence, Thieving Govs Don’t Need Accountants as Successors’

•’Loyalty Should Be to the People Not to an Individual’

A common trend among many state governors is the imposition of individuals who managed their financial affairs during their tenure as successors. Observers interpret this practice from various perspectives, with many suggesting that governors utilise it as a means to shield their past financial activities from scrutiny. This article delves into the methods through which this practice is being carried out across numerous states in the federation. It’s been said that success is just success and not a good one until it’s recorded in succession. Therefore, for any administration or leadership to be declared as “successful”, the success of ‘intending’ successors must be top on the agenda, for a wise ‘would-be’ predecessor.

This explains the huge resources and the extent to which some outgoing governors sometimes get to, to actualise their aim of installing their aides and close allies as successors. Given this, outgoing elective office holders may be excused for the folly of their growing fixation to install their close aides or allies as successors, because their success depends on that of the person who takes over from them. Specifically, in a political environment, like the race to become a state governor, certain factors including popularity, meritocracy, demographics, zoning formula, and ideology, are some conventional factors that should inform the support of the outgoing governor for the successor. While popularity and demographics are factors of political activity and determine success during elections, meritocracy and ideology speak to the capacity and the will of a potential successor to continue the agenda or programmes of the outgoing governor. This is measurable by qualification, experience, and track records.

However, the latest trend suggests that political obscurity may have become an advantage for those who would enjoy the anointing of their bosses. When asked what he looked for in his successor, former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said “Somebody as serious-minded as myself”. So, invariably, across states and political parties, another order has been established; an emerging order of succession where outgoing governors single-handedly anoint and install their close aides/allies as governors after them. This highlights outgoing governors as desperate to impose unpopular candidates, whose main qualification may be a background and understanding of rudiments of accounting.

However, as observable from what has now become the trend among politicians across the country, where outgoing holders of offices seem to have developed a penchant for throwing up close aides and allies with minimal or no exposure to politics as their replacement in office, in disregard of other salient factors; Nigerian governors may have added another criterion for the choice of successors – educational background in Accounting, Banking or Finance. While this may be pardonable because handing over to a candidate who had always been involved in an administration makes better sense in continuity, governors in Nigeria, it has been, argued have unexplained motives for sticking out their neck each time in deciding who succeeds them, in negation of those factors considered as aptly conventional in choosing a successor.

While some observers see this new order as the governors’ desperation to install their announced successors as part of a grand plan to cover their malfeasance while in office, others cite the Lagos example, where the continued transformation of the state infrastructure and economy has been credited to the seamless tradition in transition. From Kogi to Rivers, and Ekiti State, incumbents are the choices of the out- gone govs, in most cases against any known political logic, and this, regrettably, can not be said to have guaranteed the continuation of the programmes of the immediate past administration. It only raises questions over the fixation by outgoing governors, particularly of Rivers, Kogi, Ekiti, and Kwara, among others, where aides have succeeded their former bosses. Though in a recent interview with journalists, Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, expressed happiness with the way his anointed sitting successor, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji, was carrying on his programmes, the same cannot be said of Rivers State, where the so-called preferred successor, Simi Fubara and predecessor Nyesom Wike have been at loggerheads over how the former governs the state.

It is also instructive to note that affinity to incumbents or outgoing governors, as the case may be with the transfer of power of incumbency at the state level, is one of the few factors attributable to the manner of the emergence of new governors in Kogi, Rivers, Kwara among others, albeit, in negation of conventional indices, such as popularity, demographics, loyalty, and zoning arrangement. However, in the case of Lagos State, where succession has been seamless and successors justified their anointing, the case is both similar and dissimilar. Similar in the calibre of successive governors viz a viz their educational background, and level of exposure in politics. And dissimilar, in that issues around continuity had well been preserved and maintained over the years by subsequent occupiers of the Lagos House in Marina.

Though, the incumbent in Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, cannot be said to be the anointed choice of his predecessor, Akinwumi Ambode, the state’s conformity to the newly established order of succession, which elevates ‘minimal or no political exposure’ over popularity and demographics, lies in the educational background of Sanwo-Olu, as a former banker. The seamless transition of pow- er and the sustenance of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s touted Master Plan/Legacy for Lagos, and the steady progression towards a 21st-century megacity city as valid justification for whatever powers have ensured that relatively obscure candidates with Banking, Finance, or Accounting background emerged after the current president’s tenure as governor of Lagos between 1999 to 2007. It had long been the consciousness of the public, that former governor Ambode, might after all, not have been the preference of his predecessor and Tinubu’s successor, Babatunde Raji Fashola, but the indisputable gains of continuity enjoyed in the state over the years remains a valid ground for the emergence of the former state Accountant General, being the anointed candidate for the election in 2015 by the powers that held sway then.

Sanwo-Olu was a banker, while Ambode is a chartered accountant, who had worked closely with the government of Tinubu and Fashola. Of all four governors of Lagos since 1999, only Fashola, though had served closely under Tinubu, does not have either accounting, banking, or financial academic background. Agreeably, continuity could be seen to have been well preserved and maximised by successive administrations in Lagos, but the same can not be said to be the case in places like Rivers State. Why the preference for candidates with finance-related backgrounds? Many people believe it is simply to cover the tracks for the outgoing governors, others maintain it is to prevent post-tenure trauma which may arise from probes and a consequence of their new status as an ex-governor without any legal immunity.

Comrade Adeola Soetan is the National Coordinator of Democracy Vanguard. In a telephone chat with Saturday Telegraph, he opined that what is seen as a fixation is nothing but confidence. He maintained that the trend in which governors appear to prefer only people with accounting or finance backgrounds is not to cover any complicity. As, according to him, all a complicit governor needs is a successor who subscribes to their ideology and is ready to continue in them, “even a trailer driver can do that for them”, he concluded. This, he said has made it difficult for any probes of state accounts to yield the expected result. “It’s just a coincidence. I think it’s just a coincidence. Thieving governors when going out of office do not need an account to hide anything”, he said. Soetan maintained that there was no need to install an accountant to hide the track of their malfeasance while they reigned. Citing the example of Ekiti, where state powers had alternated between two parties, the APC and PDP, he posited that the fear of a probe and possible prosecution by a successor does not arise, explaining that this is why no incumbent governor has successfully probed their predecessors

Imposition of aides as successor

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Elder Peter Niyi Daramola, noted that imposition of aides by governors to succeed them has become a worrisome trend in the polity of Nigeria, describing it is reprehensible, terrible and condemnable. Daramola, however, put the blame on the gullibility of the electorate who, according to him, should have risen against such a terrible, selfish and anti-people move by ensuring that they vote out such stooges at the general elections, adding that many voters would rather sell their conscience by taking peanut from the politicians. He added: “Yes, it has become a trend and bad one for that matter for governors to impose aides with accounting background as successors. “One of the reasons is to cover all financial misdeeds during their tenure. All overblown contracts with unnecessary loans for say a 10-year period or more and leaving office with a stooge behind would allow a repayment without queries.

“Two, the former governor would continue to give directives to his stooge and not wanting to lose grip of authority by still having access to funds from the state. For example, in Kwara State during Bukola/Ahmed era, governor Ahmed could not appropriate monthly allocation except with directives from his Principal. In effect Bukola was still ruling the state indirectly for another eight years after he had left office.” A Chieftain of the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) in Kwara State, Prince Ibrahim Adebara, said: It’s unfortunate, the system gives room for corruption which cuts across the country. It is for this reason that the governor would prefer installing a stooge as his successor which is the general trend in the country.

He said: “The accounting professional body has rules and regulations as well as sanctions for erring members. But to our chagrin nowadays, the professional body appears to have relaxed, instead it is now praise singing because of what they have benefitted from the abuses of office of such governors. An analyst, Mr. Bayo Babatunde, however, said: “In my opinion, the ex-governors who had put finance & accounts specialists in office as their successors are in the best position to answer why they did so. Any other opinions from anyone else will amount to guess work.” As for the state government’s reaction to the issue, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, opined: “The government cannot be responding to things like this, it is impolitic. That is purely the duty of those outside government.”

Oyebanji Became Governor Based on Track Record – Fayemi

Choosing Successor Within Cabinet Undemocratic Says PDP

The immediate past governor of Ekiti state Dr. Kayode Fayemi said the antecedent of his successor, Biodun Oyebanji, gave him the opportunity to the esteemed position. Oyebanji was the Secretary to the State government, SSG, during the immediate past administration of Fayemi. But for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, choosing a successor within the cabinet of a particular administration is an attempt to cover up certain malfeasance. Fayemi said, “electorates overwhelmingly voted for the APC and its candidate, Oyebanji to consolidate on the great achievements of the outgoing administration.” He described Oyebanji as the hope for the future of Ekiti, and added that “Oyebanji has been part of the state’s story having served as secretary of the state creation committee and partook in the preparation of the blueprint for the take off of the state.

Fayemi said, “Oyebanji came to the office based on his track records as an experienced public administrator, who is well educated, well exposed and a true home-grown son of the soil who understands the yearning of the people.” The former governor added that “the decision to choose Oyebanji as successor was not based on sentiment, his governorship project was consciously determined, carefully researched and prayerfully endorsed.” In a sharp contrast, the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Raphael Adeyanju, described the emergence of Oyebanji as the APC candidate and finally the governor as undemocratic and against the popular will. Adeyanju said: “In the first instance, picking a successor to govern the people is a very wrong step, it subverts the will of the people, you are picking your successor, retarding the fate of thousands, millions of people, imposing your own candidate or your preferred on them, subverting the due process. “The governors are always manipulating the system to impose their preferred candidates.

It is an undemocratic principle, secondly it is suspicious, those they always pick are those who know about the finances of the state, if they have something to cover, they always pick those who would cover their tracks and this always causes problem in post election because it will disturb governance. The successor would continue to remain loyal to them when loyalty of the governor must be to the state, people who vote for them and not to a single individual. “See what is happening in Rivers State because of the belief that the Governor must be responsible to the person who made him. So if they allow the people to vote for the candidate of their choice, there won’t be problem. imposing a successor is not a fair and credible process, it’s a very bad system,” the PDP chieftain said.