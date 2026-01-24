Why Gov Yusuf’s Defection To APC Still On Hold

Details of the meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kano State Governor, Engr. Kabir Abba Yusuf, which took place on Wednesday have been obtained by Saturday Telegraph through multiple competent sources.

Those who spoke with our correspondent on the details of the meeting between the president and the governor focused on the planned defection of Engr. Yusuf to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the platform upon which he was elected in 2023.

Those who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity on the issue stated that the discussion was fruitful as Governor Yusuf used the opportunity to discuss several issues, which received positive approval from the president.

Unfortunately, the main agenda, which was on the planned defection of the governor to the APC, was said to have received conditional approval from the president, who stated that the action would only be meaningful if he came into the party with his leader and benefactor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“The meeting between Abba Gida (the governor’s nickname) and the president was half fruitful because President Tinubu stated that he would be happier if Madugu (Kwankwaso) joined him in the APC,” the source stated, adding that what the president needed was a complete sweep of all gladiators in Kano into the ruling party.

A source also noted that Kwankwaso remains key in the President’s quest to secure the over six million votes in the state, with the thinking that his (President’s) quest for reelection would be hampered if the former governor stayed in the opposition.

The source added that jolted by the demand of President Tinubu, the governor called his leader to inform him of the desire of Tinubu to meet with him to discuss the issue with him. “The governor called Madugu, who expressed reservations on whether to visit the president or not.

He (Kwankwaso) never wanted to go, considering his experience with the president, whom he had visited in the past with no tangible result,” the source stated. Kwankwaso, however, decided to inform a former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who urged him to embark on the visit, maintaining that it would not be polite for him to shun an invitation from the nation’s number one citizen.

As at the time of filing this report, it remains unclear if he had made the visit or had decided to go after the intervention of former President Obasanjo, but those in the know, however, ruled out the possibility of him joining the APC.

Yusuf resigns with 21 state lawmakers, 8 Reps

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf on Friday formally resigned his membership of the NNPP, citing deepening internal crises and the need to safeguard the broader interest of the people of Kano State.

The governor resigned along with 21 members of the State House of Assembly, 8 members of the House of Representatives, and 44 Local Governments’ Chairmen of Kano State. The governor’s resignation is contained in a statement signed by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sunusi Bature on Friday.

Bature stated that the resignation had been conveyed to the party in a letter addressed to the Chairman of Diso-Chiranchi Ward, in Gwale Local Government Area. “I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party, with effect from 23 January 2026.”

Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation to the party for the platform and support extended to him throughout his political engagement with the NNPP. “I remain sincerely appreciative of the opportunity given to me by the party, its leadership, and members across Kano State to be part of its political journey since 2022, as well as the support, goodwill, and cooperation extended to me during my time in the party.”

He pointed to persistent internal disputes and legal challenges that have continued to unsettle the party’s structure nationwide. “In recent times, the party has been confronted with persistent internal challenges arising from leadership disagreements and ongoing legal processes, many of which are presently before the courts for judicial determination.”

According to the Governor, the internal disagreements have widened divisions and weakened cohesion within the party. “The growing disenfranchisement among party members has created deep divisions within the party structure, resulting in cracks that appear increasingly irreconcilable and have generated uncertainty at both state and national levels.”

Governor Yusuf stated that his decision followed careful reflection and was guided strictly by public interest considerations. “After careful reflection, and without prejudice to the party’s capacity to resolve its internal challenges, I have concluded that my resignation is in the best interest of the people of Kano State.” He emphasised that the decision was taken in good faith and without bitterness.

“This decision is taken in good faith, without any ill will, and with a continued commitment to peace, unity, and the progress of Kano State.” The Governor is resigning today, along with 21 members of the State Assembly, 8 members of the House of Representatives, and 44 Local Government Chairmen of Kano state.

The resignation letter was acknowledged by the party Secretary, Diso Chiranchi Ward, Hon. Kabiru Zubairu, who commended the Governor for his laudable projects on infrastructure, urban renewal, health, education, and economic empowerment.

“I wish to concur with His Excellency on the lingering crisis in our party, though we are trying our best to contain it; we have no option but to accept the resignation of one and the most performing Governors of the NNPP.”

It’s cold betrayal of sacred trust

NNPP The leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has however described the defection of Governor Yusuf to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a betrayal of a sacred trust.

NNPP’s reaction to the move is contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Ladipo Johnson which was obtained by Saturday Telegraph yesterday. Johnson in the statement wrote, “We deeply regret that Governor Abba, a man entrusted by the people of Kano State on the strength of his decades of unwavering loyalty and dedicated service to the Kwankwasiyya Movement, has now chosen to betray that sacred trust.

“By this action, he risks returning the state to the very forces that have long opposed its progress and the aspirations of its people.”The party lamented that Governor Yusuf who played active roles in the party’s recently conducted congresses for its leadership from the ward to the national convention about three months ago would hinge his action on an irredeemable crisis within the party, saying such is therefore baseless and an afterthought.

“This is not the first time such a betrayal has occurred in the political history of Kano. In the early 1980s, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi defected from the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) to the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP), taking with him the vast majority of elected officials including nearly all local government chairmen and councillors, 120 out of 126 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, and most Kano representatives in the National Assembly.

“Yet, the electorate delivered a resounding verdict: In the 1983 gubernatorial election, Rimi was humiliatingly defeated by Mallam Aliyu Sabo Bakin Zuwo of the PRP, finishing second. Even more telling, of the 120 state assembly members who joined Rimi’s defection, only one was re-elected, an outcome that should serve as a sobering lesson to any politician contemplating the path of disloyalty.

“While this development is deeply disturbing and painful for all who have invested in the Kwankwasiyya vision, we urge the 1,019,602 people that cast their votes for his election, as well as the good people of Kano State and Nigeria to remain calm, patient, and restrained. Let us not descend into acrimony or division,” the party wrote.