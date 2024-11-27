New Telegraph

November 27, 2024
Why Gov Suspended Aide, By Akosile

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has suspended his Senior Special Assistant on Print Media, Mr. Wale Ajetunmobi.

Ajetunmobi’s suspension comes on the heels of the misrepresentation of facts on his personal “X” account on a past incident, according to a statement issued by Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity.

The governor wishes to state categorically that his administration frowns at any form of extra judicial punishment and will not be a part of any such action. That is not who we are. That is not our way.

