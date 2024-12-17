Why God Delayed My Success – Tiwa Savage

Share

Ace Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has revealed that God delayed her career success for a purpose.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Receipts podcast, the mother of one said there’s a divine reason for the delay in her career breakthrough.

According to her, God delayed her success to encourage other women who were less successful at an early age.

She said, “I feel like God has done this on purpose. God delayed my success for a purpose. I used to be like, why wasn’t I successful in my twenties? I started succeeding in my thirties.

“It’s to bless other people. It’s to bless that 25-year-old girl who’s scared about what the future holds. If she opens my page and sees that I started in my thirties, she would be like, ‘I still have time.’”

