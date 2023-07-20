Why Ghanaian Artist Black Sherif Was Arrested

The details of the Ghanaian artist, Black Sherif also known as Blacko who was arrested on Wednesday, July 19 have been disclosed after being detained at the station.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Black Sherif was picked up at the Kotoka International Airport a few hours after his arrival by a cruise ship company.

However, the reason for his arrest was that Blacko allegedly took money from the cruise ship company, refusing to perform at the cruise ship event.

Cruise People Limited also known as ‘Your Cruise People’ reportedly paid an amount of money to the management of Mohammed Sherrif (Black Sherrif) for the artist to perform at the second edition of its musical cruise onboard a cruise ship dubbed Afro Cruise Jam, on August 19, 2023, in Greece.

But Cruise people limited was allegedly charged by the management of Black Sherif a sum of $40,000 and they both came to an agreement that the artiste and his booking agents (United Talent Agency a.k.a Echo Location Talent Agency) will pay the artist an initial payment of $20,000.

The initial payment was as a start-up to seal the deal and also record a video confirming his participation and availability for the said show on the cruise ship at the agreed dates.

However, the artist allegedly refused to fulfil part of his contract after the deal was sealed.

Cruise People Limited waited for Black Sherif to record a video to enlighten its audience about his performance at the show, but all efforts were lost, this, however, resulted in why he was arrested.