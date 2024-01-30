Why Ganduje Wants To Take Over Kano By Force – Galadima

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been accused of harbouring hate for the people of the state because of his enmity.

Buba Galadima, chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) who made the allegation while speaking on Arise TV, said Ganduje is upset that Kano residents rejected him in 2019.

He said: “The people were speculating that the president had a say in the judgment of the Supreme Court, there is no actual reason for Abba’s victory to be taken away from him except the judiciary is compromised.

“We won our election square and even in 2019, Abba Yusuf won Ganduje in that election; and that was the reason for Ganduje’s hatred for Kano people.

“That’s why he wanted to destroy Kano because he felt they rejected him during that election; therefore he would visit mayhem on them. He wants to take over Kano by force, not minding who is killed or displaced.

“The import of that judgment is that it has uplifted the image of the country, those who thought they would take over Kano believed that Nigeria would not be the same by now.”