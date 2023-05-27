Why Funke Divorce My Brother, Femi Kuti – Yeni

Yeni Kuti, the elder sister of Grammy-nominated afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti has revealed why his brother’s ex-wife, Funke, divorced him.

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Yeni claimed that Funke left the marriage due to a “communication breakdown”.

The media personality went further to explain that Funke later expressed regret for her actions, stating that if she had known what she knows now, she would not have divorced his brother.

She said, “I think (Femi and Funke’s divorce was a result of) a communication breakdown. Because Funke even now said if she had known then what she knows now, she probably wouldn’t have left the marriage.

“So, I think it was a communication breakdown.

“You know, you need to know our people, our people, we can be very devilish. If you see something that is good, it’s how you will bring it down that you will now be focused on.

“So, a lot of people have been talking to her. It’s just like me, people are saying, ‘Why are you still dancing for your brother? Go and form your own band.’

“Which band do I want to form? Did I ever come and meet you that I want to form a band?”