Why Foreign Language Education Matters For Nigeria’s Global Voice –Don

Prof Efem Ubi, Director of Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), yesterday said learning foreign languages, particularly Mandarin, can enhance Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic engagement.

Ubi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos yesterday that equating language learning with recolonisation would reflect a misunderstanding of global dynamics.

According to him, the claim that learning Mandarin or other foreign languages signals a takeover trivialises the intelligence and sovereignty of African nations.

He said: “When people talk about recolonisation or China is trying to recolonise Africa, they undermine Africa and Africans. “You are telling us we don’t know who we are or our rights, and that any power can just take over the continent.”

He said foreign language education was optional, noting that Nigerians spoke English officially and, in some cases, some spoke French, both of which came through historical encounters.

Ubi said China’s growing global relevance had made it important for Nigerians to understand the language of a major partner. NAN reports that China-Nigeria relations have grown over the years in various areas including trade and culture.