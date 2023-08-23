Why forces within Edo are against Shaibu’s guber ambition, by Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu used to have a good relationship until now. Shaibu wants to be governor and Obaseki doesn’t want him to succeed him; what exactly is the problem?

Before the last election, I personally felt that the governor had ceded quite a lot magnanimously to his deputy because both of them were almost like Siamese twins in terms of their political engagements and relationship. But you cannot remove politics from the local area, so I am a bit uncomfortable that Shaibu wants to run for governorship because in Edo we’re seemingly homogeneous. Shaibu is from the same village as Adams Oshiomhole; it is like me wanting to run as governor. My elder brother is governor now and if he leaves office; will say I want to be governor? I think that was where the problem might have started from. The distancing started with the constitution of the present House of Assembly in June 2023. Everybody in the state who knows what is going on, knows that the deputy governor wanted to install a speaker, who is not the choice of others, including the governor and the party structure. If you trace the history of the relationship between Governor Obaseki and Shaibu against the backdrop of the problems the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been having, many people felt that the deputy governor might have been the finger on the trigger that caused the entire problem. I’m not speaking on behalf of the governor; he hasn’t spoken with me for quite a while.

We have not heard much from the party in terms of this crisis between the governor and his deputy. What is the role of the PDP ahead of the election coming up in 2024?

Well, the election is still very far away, the swearing-in is in November 2024 and we are still in August 2023. As a chieftain of PDP in the state and at the federal level, we have been trying in the last few months, particularly with the fallout of our loss to the Obidient Movement in the state. We are trying to put all interest within the party together but this issue has been a clog in that reconciliation wheel. I hope that both of them, particularly the deputy governor, will mend fences.

The deputy governor is the one who went public; he went to court asking for an interim injunction, and now they want to ask for an interlocutory injunction to stop his purported impeachment, which is something unknown to the law. I feel that the two of them had a bath in the shower together once upon a time, so they should find a way not to continue to make Edo State a laughing stock or a continuous drama in the Nigerian political space. As we speak now, the structure of the party within the state seems to be almost 100 per cent with the governor.

Those who were angered by the dispensation that preceded the 2023 general election also seem to be pointing accusing fingers at the deputy governor. I play football every Saturday with Shaibu, so I’m closer to him in terms of one-on-one interaction than my elder brother. Shaibu is my age mate although I’m a couple of years older than him, so I understand what is going on in the state. The only thing that I see that will be a problem going forward is if they don’t shield the swords now. To some persons, the deputy governor might be the collateral victim because the governor is not going to run again, but so many forces within the state are against his ambition. That is a statement of fact. Edo State has three senatorial districts.

The immediate past governor, Adams Oshiomhole is from Iyamho in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo North Senatorial District. Shaibu is also from Iyamho in Etsako West. Officially, Oshiomhole is the son of Shaibu’s father. Shaibu’s father adopted Oshiomhole as a 15-year-old boy in Kaduna and trained him. So, Philip Shaibu and Adams Oshiomhole are brothers officially. Adams Oshiomhole was adopted by Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), where Philip’s father was a pastor and when he died in 2015, we did a state burial for the governor’s father – Oshiomhole’s father. Today in Edo State, the governor is from Edo South, which constitutes about 60 per cent of the population of the state and more than 70 per cent of the land mass. Edo Central has never produced a governor. The zone had a governor for a year and six months under Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor. If there is going to be equity and fairness, I don’t think that Shaibu should run.

Some people will disagree with you because we used to have a country that hitherto would have a MuslimChristian balance, but now has Muslim-Muslim ticket that sailed through barring all encumbrances…

Some people will say it depends on how strong the ambition of the individual is and how well it will be received by those who are going to cast their ballots.

When Philip decided to fight his elder brother, Adams Oshiomhole, for your brother, Godwin Obaseki, what did he promise him in return; was it just to be deputy governor for two terms and afterwards walk away?

You cannot see the mind construction on the face. I don’t know what transpired between them but I can tell you this: I was the principal negotiator for Obaseki and Shabu. I wasn’t told; I was there from the first meeting with Raymond Dokpesi and the three senators. They were seated and the very first thing that was requested at about 2.am in Dokpesi’s house was that they’ll give Obaseki the ticket but as was done in the cases of Samuel Ortom and Aminu Tambuwal, he must allow the PDP to bring the deputy governor. I can also tell you what Obaseki told us then. He said: ‘Go with your ticket’ and I began to wonder about the level of commitment both of them had, particularly the governor to his deputy. So, the governor didn’t sacrifice him at the political altar. On a very serious note; in terms of electoral value, Shaibu from the arithmetic is a paperweight. In the election that took place, Oshiomhole comes from the same ward as Shaibu. In our election in 2020, the deputy governor won his unit by six votes. He lost his ward, lost his local government and lost the entire senatorial district. Let us fast forward to 2021; we called a meeting to split the offices, Shaibu held a microphone in front of the then National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and said that he never wanted to go to PDP, if not for Obaseki. It was what spiked Nyesom Wike’s anger and he said: ‘Who the hell is the deputy governor.’ Governor came out and defended his deputy. So, I didn’t envisage this kind of problem.

What is supposed to be the reward for Shaibu for his loyalty that made him fight his brother, Oshiomhole?

It was Obaseki that carried him along, not the other way around.

But it takes two to tango…

I agree with you.

You said that the state government sponsored Oshiomhole’s father’s burial…

I said that Philip Shaibu’s father is the official father of Adams Oshiomhole.

Is it Obaseki’s right to dictate to Edo people, who should be governor; shouldn’t he allow Edo people to make their choice?

The issue of whether Shaibu should run or not is a result of his going to court, saying he was going to be impeached. I’m sure that nothing was in the public domain prior to that. Again, I didn’t give you the governor’s view. I gave you my personal view as an indigene of Edo State based on the political arithmetic of my state. The person who has been speculating was the deputy governor, going to court for an interim injunction. Asking the court to stop a process that has not started, which is unknown to the law.