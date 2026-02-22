The General Overseer of God’s Anointed and Blessed Church International, Prophet Elias Toye Ebijomore, discloses that God has directed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to convoke a National Prayer to rescue the nation from socio-economic and political quagmire. In this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, the cleric speaks on the need for the First Lady’s intervention. Excerpts

What are your thoughts on the visit of the wife of the President of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to the United States of America (USA) National Breakfast Prayer Meeting?

The wife of our President, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was in attendance, and I think the video was sent to me by some of our members. In it, I saw where Donald Trump praised her so highly, and it moved me, and we were so happy.

Firstly, for Nigeria to be mentioned by the President of America and for Nigeria to be represented in that national prayer meeting, I was very happy because it’s a good reputation for Nigeria.

It gladdens my heart that she’s a Christian, as the President of America said. She’s a pastor, and she’s a very good woman. Some people called me, some sent a message saying that’s what God sent me to tell President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to hold the national prayer, but he did not hold it.

A number of people around me said that God wanted her to be there so that she would know the importance of it for Nigeria.

Then I believe so, that since the wife of the President could be there, it was by the inspiration of God because she’s a pastor. So she was there and has seen what great America has done.

When we talk about nations in this world, America is a great nation. So, if great America could be holding a national prayer breakfast, and in Nigeria, the Lord says we should do it, nothing should stop us.

Kindly explain the message further

Now, this issue of a national prayer, the Lord sent me that message in January 2024 to inform the President of Nigeria that he should convoke a national prayer for the redemption of the glory of Nigeria because of the vision the Lord showed to me.

The Lord showed me, and I saw the atmosphere. The sky was clear and was so beautiful, but between that beautiful sky, I then saw that there was a cloud. I saw smoke that was coming from the ground, and I was feeling the sky.

It didn’t get to that beautiful stage. And I said, Lord, what is the meaning of this? The Lord said that it is a beautiful Nigeria that will be born.

The Lord said this smoke that I’m seeing is the evil sacrifices that people have offered upon the face of Nigeria. And those are the things that are gathering that stopped the beauty of Nigeria.

The Lord said we should inform the President to convoke a national prayer for the redemption of Nigeria’s glory. With all the instructions that the Lord gave to me, that I should tell him, when we do that, the coast will be clear, and the new Nigeria will be born, and the glory of Nigeria will really emerge.

What steps have you taken so far to get Mr. President informed about this?

I sent a message to the President immediately on the 1st of January 2024 in my New Year prophecy. I sent this to him, and I backed it up with a letter directly to his office, believing that my prophecy publication, there may be limitation of where it could go.

Then, I decided to send a personal letter to him with the church letterhead. I sent it to him, believing that the letter would get to him.

Nothing came in. Then, I waited again. After that, in the middle of the year, the Lord still reminded me, and I sent another letter. In all, I have sent more than three letters to the President of Nigeria directly to his office.

Nothing happened. We have done a lot of press interviews to inform the President of the need for it. But nothing has happened. They did not call. The only thing that surprised us was that, along the way, there was a group of people who came up and said they wanted to hold a national prayer, whereas God did not send them.

That is a human idea. They were trying to bring the wife of the President in. They put her name. They put the name of Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, and the Sultan of Sokoto. But after some time, the wife of the President dissociated herself from it, saying that she was not part of it.

What further steps have you taken?

In January 2025, again, I sent a letter to him to inform him of the need for it. In this year’s prophecy, it was also included. If God says I should hold national prayer, and if God had not said that the President should do it, I would have held it long ago. Many people who believe in me as a prophet and know that God sent me indeed will give donations.

The highest thing is that we will look for a place in Abuja where we will do it. But if we do that one, it can give fame, but it will not be accepted by God because God did not say I should do it. God specifically said Mr. President should hold it.

That is what is holding us down. If Mr. President calls for that prayer today, then, in accordance with the instruction God has given that we should hold it, I will now inform him. It may not look so beautiful in the eyes of people.

It may not mean that the whole of Nigeria will gather together because there are some selected few that God said they should be there. We are not to hold it in Eagle Square. We are not to publicise and make unnecessary noise about it. There are some individuals that the Lord said should be there.

There are some things the Lord said Mr. President should say to pray for Nigeria with his own mouth. God did not say the President should fast. We are the ones to do the fasting.

When we gather together with the selected few that God said we should gather together, then he, as the President, in our presence, will pray for Nigeria the way he feels he can pray. It is his pronouncement that God wants in our own presence.

There are some other things that God says we should pray about. I will inform him. We are not going there to impose religion. Since God wants to redeem Nigeria, and God did not say specifically that my church will go and do it or one church will go and do it, then it comprises all faiths. Then another major faith in Nigeria is Islam. So, the Muslims will also be there.

They will also pray in their own way of faith. Christians will also pray. So when we do it, the President, in our presence, will pray for Nigeria.

When he prays for Nigeria, then we will appoint one of the Christian leaders, who may even be greater than me, not necessarily me, to pray over it. But what God says today, I have the message.

I will give the message. When we conclude it, God says that after that, the state governors, there are prayers they should go and do in their own states. All these problems we are having would have come to an end long before now.

Since 2024, God says we should do it. And that is the problem. Nigeria cannot be more secular than America. The number of faiths we have in Nigeria cannot be more than that of America.

So, if God is saying this, it’s because God is showing faithfulness to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. God has not sent this message to his predecessors. God deliberately sent this message to him that he should do it.

Could it be that the people around the President are not aware of this information since these days? Could it be that they are not aware of the letters? Could it be that they are not aware of the thing in the press?

If the people around him don’t inform or allow him to do it, then something is wrong. We need to be afraid of what is going on in there.

What’s the need for the First Lady’s Intervention?

The wife of the President, who is a Christian, doesn’t want her husband to fail. She should inform him and ensure he acts like the great women in the Bible who influenced their husbands to do the right thing, and their names remain evergreen.

This is the very year when the Lord said Nigeria would start to become great. And six years from now, it will be known to the entire world.

And people who left Nigeria to seek greener pastures in other places will begin to return. But there are powers that are preventing Nigeria from attaining this very great level. Since the wife of the president had gone to America and saw the way they did it, then that should be a template for her to present to her husband. It’s time now for Nigeria to do it.

I am using this opportunity to call on Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to inform her husband, in case they have been preventing him from knowing this, or they informed him but did not educate him on the importance of it. She has seen it. I am now calling on her, as a mother, to inform the President and discuss with him the importance of it.

She should encourage her husband to call for this national prayer so that Nigeria can be saved from all this mess. Nigeria is going to be great again. In this year’s prophecy, the Lord said Nigeria is going to get a new name in this very era of President Tinubu.

However, many people will not be happy with that because there are individuals who are suffering from the problems of Nigeria.