Why FG’s Fiscal Deficit Rose To 6.2 % In 2022 – CBN

…Deputy Governor calls for synergy between fiscal and monetary authorities

The Federal Government’s fiscal deficit position rose from 4.7 per cent in 2019 to 6.2 per cent by 2022 as a result of intervention mechanisms put in place by both monetary and fiscal authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic as a response to the crisis and to shield the economy from volatility.

With the pandemic shocks simmering down, the government has realigned its revenue priorities with emphasis placed on the non-oil sector against oil.

The singular gesture, changed the tide with non-oil revenue currently accounting for about 70 per cent of federal revenue while oil accounts for 30 per cent.

The Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (economic policy), Dr Kingsley Obiora disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the kick-off of the 2022 annual retreat of the Fiscal Liquidity Assessment Committee ( FLACK) organised by the bank themed: “post-pandemic fiscal stress & monetary policy in the digital age”, which drew participants from key revenue agencies of the government like the Customs service, Nigerian National Petroleum Limited (NNPL), Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS) amongst others.

The fiscal liquidity assessment committee is a committee of the Central Bank created to engender cooperation between the fiscal and the monetary arms of economic policy in the country.

Nigeria and nations around the globe tasted the COVID-19 pandemic bitter pill in 2020 and beyond. The CBN initiated a number of strategic policy interventions aimed at rescuing the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

Speaking at the event which had Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mallam Aliyu Ahmed as a guest, Obiora recounted a turbulent period that assailed the economy during the pandemic era and underscored the imperative of fiscal and monetary authorities synergy and collaboration.

Giving some insights into the fiscal stress confronting the government during the COVID-19 pandemic challenge, CBN Deputy Governor said the country was able to wriggle out due to innovative measures and collaboration between fiscal and monetary authorities.

According to him, fiscal stress basically refers to the options and the difficulties that fiscal authority face when you have a situation of dwindling revenues but rising expenditures.

“And this was the situation Nigeria was facing before the pandemic as the Permanent Secretary aptly suggested. Oil revenues use to contribute about 70% of the federal revenue but if you recall in 2016-2017 oil prices fell by more than 65% as revenues crashed and we found a fiscal deficit which is really the difference between revenues and expenditures going from 4% in 2016 to 4.7% in 2019″.

” So it’s important to keep in mind that before the pandemic, we were already facing some difficulties from what we can call fiscal stress. But as we know the pandemic didn’t really give anybody much warning.

The pandemic started as a health crisis but quickly metamorphosed into an economic crisis and was affecting the lives and livelihoods of the people.

“When your house is on fire, you don’t ask what kind of water you use to quench it, you just go ahead to do what is important. That was the response fiscal authorities had to put in place all over the world to address that crisis”

” In the US there were a lot of checks being sent out to households by the US government. In Nigeria, the government quickly sat down and did the Economic Sustainability Plan that response to COVID-19.

“On the monetary side, which is the residual sector of the economy, what we did was to react to what the fiscal is doing which is why corporations are important.

“The Central Bank as you know also put in lots of policies to respond to the crisis. But what all of these meant, is that the fiscal deficit rose from 4.7% in 2019 to 6.2% by 2022″, CBN Deputy Governor noted.

Continuing, he expressed delight that government revenue now tilted more to non-oil sources than oil revenue.

” Am very delighted that the Permanent Secretary has already told us how they have been able to move what we might call volatile revenues in the oil sector to more stable revenues in the non-oil sector now contributing about 70% to the budget. And that’s a response that I hope will be sustained even in the post-pandemic era.

“Now how does all of this affect the digitalization of monetary policy? When the central bank started reacting to COVID what we call printing money and responding to the crisis, a lot of people in the private sector felt that printing money could lead to hyperinflation and these private sector people decided to respond by creating cryptocurrencies. The intensification of cryptocurrencies also came from the response of the central bank to the COVID-19 crisis

“They felt that the central bank can not just be left with the authority to do whatever they like with money and that might cause inflation and reduce the purchasing power of households.

“Again central banks needed to respond to what we might call the good aspect of that change because a lot of people actually took to cryptocurrencies because even here in our beloved fatherland.

“Of course, we kicked them out of our banking system because the obesity of the system is still a threat to financial system stability. What the central bank had to do was to respond by creating the central bank digital currency called the E naira which is Africa’s first digital currency.

“And we are very delighted that today a lot of central banks are coming on study tours to the CBN and understand and under study what we have done”, he said.

In his goodwill message, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, budget and national planning Mallam Aliyu Ahmed said the COVID-19 pandemic opened a wide range of options for the country including a digital financial platform and reviewing its revenue priorities.

He said: ” It is noteworthy that the Pandemic ushered an opportunity for widespread innovative finance, especially those that increased the adoption of digital technologies. However, the digital revolution embodies one of the biggest prospects as well as threats to the financial system”.

“Digital finance significantly reduces operating costs by automating the processes associated with daily transactions, as well as in bridging the gap between the formal and informal sectors.

“To this end, digitalization could affect the monetary transmission, and financial stability and prove effective in anchoring inflation expectations”.

“The role that central bank digital currency can play in enhancing monetary policy transmission, fighting terrorism and illicit financial flows, as well as supporting government policies targeted at financial inclusion and poverty alleviation cannot be emphasized enough”.

He said the ministry has automated most of its revenue collection, debt recovery and workflow processes e.g., Import Duty Exemption Certificate (|DEC), Project Lighthouse (Debt Recovery Portal), Project ERM (Electronic Records Management and File Tracking), OneFinance.gov.ng, etc., to make the processes more transparent.

“Considering the elevated price developments, there is a need to design a balanced monetary and fiscal policy mix that is conducive to lowering inflation and maintaining the economy on its equilibrium growth path.

“To this end, the fiscal authority in Nigeria has revamped efforts to increase revenue as one of the strategies to restore fiscal Sustainability. Perhaps more impactful is the strengthening of non-oil revenue through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) initiatives, and the resultant improvement in non-oil revenue (70%) over oil revenue (30%)”, Permanent Secretary at the finance ministry said.

In his opening remark, Dr. Hassan Mahmud Director, Monetary Policy Department said that emerging challenges around fiscal and monetary operations call for a coordinated approach between fiscal and monetary authorities towards managing the Nigerian economy.