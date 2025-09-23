Why FG Still Borrows Despite 411% Revenue Increase – Adedeji

The Federal Government has defended its continued borrowing despite recording a 411 percent surge in revenue over the last 16 months, saying loans are now strictly channelled into infrastructure and growth projects.

Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zach Adedeji, disclosed this during an engagement with journalists at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.

He revealed that Nigeria’s revenue rose from ₦711 billion in May 2023 to ₦3.64 trillion in September 2025. Non-oil tax collections surged from ₦151 billion to over ₦1 trillion, while oil revenue jumped from ₦96 billion to ₦644 billion within the same period. Value Added Tax (VAT) receipts tripled to ₦723 billion, customs revenue grew from ₦106 billion to ₦322 billion, and remittances from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission soared to ₦745 billion from ₦125 billion.

Adedeji attributed the revenue boom to tax reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which streamlined levies, reduced the burden on SMEs, and deployed technology like e-invoicing and data-driven audits to curb leakages.

Responding to concerns about borrowing despite the revenue rise, Adedeji said:

“Borrowing is no longer for salaries or subsidies. It is now for infrastructure and productive investments that will yield future revenue. When you borrow to construct roads, you eventually collect taxes from those who use the roads. Borrowing is part of a viable economic ecosystem, as long as it is planned, sustainable, and within approved budgetary limits.”

He stressed that loans remain critical to sustaining continuity and avoiding excessive costs in the future, noting that no country survives solely on its income.

President Tinubu, in his 2025 mid-year economic briefing, had also insisted that borrowing would only support investments capable of paying for themselves, while fiscal discipline and domestic resource mobilisation remain central to government policy.

Adedeji concluded: “If I have revenue of 80 and borrow 20 as planned, I meet my target of 100. The problem is when borrowing is excessive or unplanned. What we are doing is sustainable borrowing for growth.”