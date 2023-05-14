Why FG Should Leave $800m Loan, Subsidy Removal For Incoming Administration, By Ipman, Other

As the scheduled commissioning of the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemical plant is about nine days away, energy experts have urged the out-going Buhari administration to hands off all subsidy removal issues, including the move to borrow $800 million from the World Bank to ameliorate the pains of subsidy removal on Nigerians, especially the poor.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has said that it would be in the national interest for the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, to allow the incoming administration to decide on the $800 million loan.

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph over the weekend, the Chairman, IPMAN, NNPC Depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, said it is curious why the outgoing administration should insist on the $800 million when it has few weeks to hand over power. He alleged that there is the possibility of the money being frittered away.

He added that fraud could creep in the process of distributing the N5, 000 to the poor. Amoo said, “They should leave the money untouched or not collect it at all so that the incoming administration will take action. The incoming administration will not talk because when you have not been sworn in, you have a limited say in the economy. So they should hold on to the money or direct the use of the money to repair our refineries.”

On the issue of the palliatives, there is no way they can distribute N5, 000 to individual Nigerians so that there will be no fraud. Anywhere you have poverty, there will be corruption. “Since you still have poverty on the ground, there, my opinion is that the money should be used to repair our abandoned refineries or they stop getting the money and wait for the next government to be on the ground and start deregulation.

“If subsidy is being removed, that is when the money is useful but if the subsidy is not removed, and this money is collected by this few-days to-go-administration, there will be fraud. It will be for the current administration untouched, un-accessed or it is spent on refineries.”

A wealth management and finance expert Mr. Gabriel Idakolo has urged the National Assembly not to approve $800 million World Bank’s subsidy removal palliative request placed before it by President Muhammadu Buhari. He told Sunday Telegraph on Abuja that his advice to the lawmakers is sequel to the huge debt burden the country is contending with currently.

For Professor of Economics at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, AgoIwoye, Sheriffdeen Tella, the Nigerian economy does not need to carry a burden of $800 million for subsidy removal and palliatives that are wrapped in fraudulent garments. However, it has been disclosed that contrary to the IMF and Chapel Hill Denham respective report which stated that the Dangote Refinery is a formidable solution to Nigeria’s core petroleum crises caused by fuel subsidies and the country’s persistent fuel scarcity, the coming on stream of the mega oil refinery plant will not end the country’s energy woes.

In a series of tweets from Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications on May 7, he said: “Efforts by the Federal Government to make Nigeria self-sufficient in local refining of crude oil to save the scarce foreign exchange used in the importation of petroleum products have received a boost as the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refinery, is set for inauguration on May 22, 2023, by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

An energy expert, Najim Animasaun, was optimistic the subsidy regime would end if the Dangote Refinery performed optimally with almost 51 million litres daily production.

“Possibly, with this development subsidy will go,” Animasaun said Energy analyst, Kayode Oluwadare, said that Nigerians should not to expect too much from the Dangote Refinery, as the country still needs to have its active refineries “if we will avoid the fuel, diesel, and petrochemical crises we are currently battling with.”

According to him, removing fuel subsidies without adequate social welfare programmes will lead to higher fuel pump prices and inflation, and the government needs to fix infrastructural deficits and problems of policy implementation to develop the economy.

He stated that the Dangote Refinery is not a solution to Nigeria’s refining woes and should not be relied upon alone. “Nigerians need to focus on fixing local refineries, encouraging the development of modular refineries, and increasing refining capacity to avoid fuel and petrochemical crises “Funding for the Dangote Refinery came from a consortium of local and international banks, and the pricing of products will be influenced by various factors, including Nigeria’s risk index and inflation rate,” he noted.

The Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation; Mr. Ben Akubueze had warned on Wednesday that Nigeria’s borrowing space keeps reducing due to the inability to service debt. Akabueze who spoke during the induction of newly-elected lawmakers of the 10th national assembly in Abuja, said that the ratio of the country’s budget to its gross domestic product (GDP), unlike other countries, is less than its needs.

“Once a country’s debt service ratio exceeds 30 percent, that country is in trouble and we are pushing towards 100 per cent and that tells you how much trouble we are in. We have limited space to borrow. Mr. Gabriel Idakolo further said that “the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery will not immediately halt subsidy because the government owned refineries and other modular refineries need to be working optimally before subsidy removal can lead to less hardship for the people.”