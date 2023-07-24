Why FG can’t dialogue with bandits over insecurity, by lawyers

Some senior lawyers have expressed strong opposition to the idea of negotiating with bandits, as a way of stemming the rising tide of insecurity in the country.

The lawyers said previous attempts by some state governors to dialogue with bandits have produced no meaningful result and as such there’s no guarantee that similar approach will work at the federal level. The lawyers spoke amidst a recent call by a former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Sani Yerima, that the Federal Government should adopt the strategy of negotiating with bandits to tackle insecurity in the country, particularly in the North-West region. In an interview with BBC Hausa service, Yerima contended that if the bandits were treated like former militants in the Niger-Delta region, the problem of banditry would be a thing of the past.

While emphasizing that engaging in dialogue with bandits was the solution to the prevailing insecurity in the North-West region, Senator Yerima insisted that the previous dialogues entered into with bandits by state governors were not conducted in good faith. Revealing that he monitored previous dialogues and discovered that most promises made to the bandits were not fulfilled, Yerima highlighted that during his tenure as governor, the only security challenge the state faced was armed robbery, adding that with the commitment of the security agencies, the issue was effectively tackled. He noted that the current problem could be addressed if the bandits are approached afresh and the government sincerely empowers them, as was done to the ex-agitators in the Niger Delta. Yerima said: “I’m advising the government to, first, find time to sit with these bandits, just like they sat with Niger-Delta militants in the past. “But Nigerians among them can be convinced, as the Niger-Delta militants were convinced, and empowered to stop. If that fails, then the government can use force on them wherever they are”.

COAS kicks

Meanwhile, the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Major-General Taoreed Lagbaja, has insisted that the amnesty programme for bandits and terrorists in Zamfara and other states is a failed programme. Speaking when he hosted Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State in Abuja, the COAS posited that the amnesty programme had failed to achieve its purpose in the past, as it only allowed criminals to regroup, reorganize and attack defenceless citizens. Lagbaja said: “We also have the issue of the amnesty programme that has been instituted, and which has failed not only in Zamfara, but so many other states of the North-West. “So, I think we need to look at this issue of amnesty programme because the criminal elements have proven to be incorrigible.

“The issue of amnesty has created an avenue for them to regroup and reorganize to launch an attack on our defenceless citizens”, the COAS posited. Responding, Governor Lawal revealed that Zamfara State has been facing a very challenging security threat and appealed for the support of the Nigerian Army to address it. The governor however commended the efforts of the troops at restoring peace in the state and called for the deployment of more military wares to support military operations. Governor Lawal posited that at the moment, only a few operational vehicles in the state were serviceable, while cases of kidnapping and killing of innocent people were rampant. The governor expressed bitterness that insecurity had grounded development in the state, including education, farming and other economic activities.

He equally stated that children have been unable to go to school, thereby causing serious setbacks for the state. “I will say, without mincing words, that Zamfara is the state that is facing the most challenge in the area of insecurity today. “Therefore, for me, being the number one citizen, part of my responsibility is protecting lives and property, but I cannot do this alone. “I, therefore, need the support of the Chief of Army Staff and his entire team in bringing peace to Zamfara, as well as Nigeria in general. “We need to have more people, especially the military, to be deployed to Zamfara and complement the efforts security officers are making in combating crime”, the governor said.

VP’s option

However, amid various suggestions by stakeholders on how to effectively tackle the menace of insecurity in the country, the Vice President (VP), Kashim Shettima, has came up with a position that military offensive alone cannot sustainably resolve the security crisis in the North-West.

Specifically, Shettima opined that it would involve a mix of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to restore calm in the troubled region. “Unless we want to engage in an endless war of attrition, there cannot be a military solution to the crisis in the North-West. There has to be kinetic and non-kinetic solution”, the VP said, while addressing journalists during a condolence visit to the Galadanci and Mangal families in Kano and Katsina respectively.

Shettima further revealed that the Bola Tinubu’s administration would, in the coming weeks, unveil an initiative to address insurgency and poverty, among other challenges confronting Nigerians, especially those living in the northern region. Past condemnation of calls for dialogue with bandits Sometimes in 2021, a former Director in the Department of State Services (DSS), Barrister Mike Ejiofor, described as senseless and bizarre, the call by an islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, that the Federal Government should grant amnesty to armed Fulani herdsmen who have taken to terrorism in some parts of the country. Ejiofor particularly lambasted a former COAS, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, for telling Nigerians that it will take the country 20 years to stamp out insurgency. While insisting that with the right approach by government, Nigeria should not spend the next 20 years having to contend with insurgents, the former DSS Director said: “The issue is that people in government, especially politicians do not believe in telling the truth. Now that the man is out of office, he is seeing the realities on the ground. Does it mean he did not see this when they were telling us that the insurgents have been decimated and degraded? So, that is double talk as far as I am concerned. It is pure deceit.

“I do not believe that the fight will last for the next 20 years, but as long as we do not adopt the right approach in battling the crisis, so long the crisis will remain with us. So, I do not agree that it will last for 20 years, but when we adopt the right approach, I think we shall overcome and win the war against insurgency and the multifarious security challenges we are facing. “What government needs to do is to change approach and tactics in the fight against insurgency. The government has taken the step of rejigging the security architecture by changing the service chiefs and we strongly believe that these new ones will come up with fresh ideas.

“But what is more worrisome now is that following the change, we have been having series of kidnappings of school children. So, they should all go back to the drawing board, work out plans, synergize and see how this menace will be tackled. “Government is not handling the matter the way it is supposed to handle it. This issue of negotiating with bandits who have no ideological aims and objectives or even demands to make and yet people are agitating that the government should negotiate with them. Negotiate with them on what grounds? What have they brought to the table?

“It is bizarre to think of negotiating with bandits. Why should they be negotiated with? These people have no aims, no objectives and they continue to wreak havoc on society, killing people and kidnapping innocent school children and I am beginning to suspect that this is in furtherance of the idea of Boko Haram who have come out to tell Nigerians that western education is forbidden”.

Lawyers react

In his reaction to the calls for dialogue with bandits and terrorists in the northern part of the country, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Afolabi Olatunde, said the concept of dialoguing with bandits remains an aberration. Afolabi said: “The bandits as far as am concerned are criminals. If you had acted contrary to the laws of Nigeria, there must be consequences. “Are you saying that the government has failed in its duty of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians to now bring about the suggestion of a dialogue with bandits and terrorists as the case may be? “Are you also saying that government has failed in its mechanism or machinery to put criminals in check? “Honestly, for me, I don’t support the idea of dialoguing with the bandits. The appropriate security agencies should go out in full force against them and repel all their actions.

“Those calling for dialogue with bandits have some ulterior motives to serve. How can some group of criminals be disturbing the lives and wellbeing of other citizens of the country, and you are calling for dialogue with such people? Unless the government wants to tell us that it cannot put an end to their actions”. Speaking in the same vein, Mr. Chino Obiagwu (SAN), queried the rationale behind the call for negotiation with those ‘troubling the nation’. “Dialogue towards what end? Is it towards disarming them, or is it dialogue towards stopping them from engaging in banditry? If the dialogue is intended at achieving the abovestated, then, it would be appreciated.

“But if the dialogue is intended at paying compensation or ransom, it is completely unacceptable in a democracy. “The government should be serious about tackling insecurity in the country, and deploy resources towards intelligence.

The law enforcement agencies should be empowered such that they would be able to confront banditry and terrorism frontally”, Obiagwu said. Another silk, Mr. Mba Ukweni, was also critical of the call, saying negotiating with bandits is like saying that the state is incapable of protecting itself. The silk said: “When some of these issues came up, and then the idea of amnesty, negotiating with bandits came to the fore, some of us maintained the fact that it is a defeatist approach, and it is like encouraging criminality. “It means the government is incapable of securing Nigerians to the extent that it wants to go and beg them and place them in a better position than those who are law-abiding. You are encouraging others who are lawabiding to resort to criminality and banditry as a way of bettering their lives. That is the message the government is passing.

I will never approve of it”, the SAN added. But a senior lawyer, Dr Abiodun Layonu who gave backing to the suggestion that there cannot be a military solution to the menace of banditry and terrorism particularly in the northern part of Nigeria, said there are diverse approaches towards resolving issues surrounding terrorism and banditry. Some of these approaches, according to Dr Layonu, include fighting, rehabilitating, and reconciling among several other approaches. Another senior lawyer, Dr Yemi Omodele, said if bandits are being negotiated with, the issue of insecurity may not have been dealt with. “It may however be an attempt to resolve the problem. The resolution of the internal crisis in Nigeria is not solely for Nigeria. All other developed countries in the world also have their internal crisis. But one way or the other they manage it. In all, we need good governance”, Dr Omodele posited