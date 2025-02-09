Why Fake Drug Peddlers Should Face Death Penalty – NAFDAC

Share

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye has said only a severe penalty like death would effectively deter drug peddlers, especially those selling harmful substandard medications.

Adeyeye called for the introduction of the death penalty for drug peddlers who prioritize making huge illicit money at the expense of the lives of their fellow human beings particularly those whose actions result in the death of children.

Speaking at the weekend, Adeyeye cited the case of a person importing a highly dangerous dose of Tramadol, which could cause severe harm or death, yet only receiving a minimal sentence of five years in prison or a fine of N250,000.

She said: “Who wouldn’t pay a fine of N250,000 and go on to commit the same offence? That’s part of our issue there are no stringent measures in place to prevent repeat offenses.

“The lawmakers have promised to partner with NAFDAC to make penalties for drug peddling far more severe.”

While NAFDAC works tirelessly to address these issues, Adeyeye also highlighted the agency’s struggle with limited staffing and resources.

“With just around 2,000 employees nationwide equivalent to one NAFDAC staff serving 119,000 citizens, based on a 238 million population, the agency faces significant challenges in carrying out its enforcement duties.

“We are understaffed, and our funding is limited. I hope things will improve so we can strengthen our efforts,” she added.

