Why Ex-Ondo Speaker Should Succeed Jimoh Ibrahim – Group

The Ondo Professionals Association in Lagos State has said that a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele, is the best person to replace Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, who is now an ambassador designate.

The group also said the APC would be making another giant stride if it allowed Akindele, a female, as successor for Ibrahim (APC-Ondo South).

It urged the senator, who is a non-career ambassadorial designate, recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu, to nominate Akindele as the female successor.

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Dr Wale Ajayi and Secretary, Ms Ronke Ojetimi, the group said that as indigenes of Ondo state, they are interested in the politics of the state and the South West in general.

“Akindele remains a remarkable figure in Ondo state’s political history, a woman of exceptional capability, eloquence, and unwavering intellect.

“As the first female speaker of the Ondo state house of assembly, Akindele broke historic barriers with competence and an uncommon grasp of governance.

“Her tenure was marked by excellence. She commanded issues with clarity, navigated political complexities with strategic brilliance, and carried the dignity of the Assembly with poise and purpose.

“For Akindele, leadership was never about occupying a seat but about elevating the institution entrusted to her.”

According to the group, records speak for themselves. Akindele is the best Speaker Ondo state has produced, a trailblazer whose impact continues to inspire women in politics and young people across the state.

“Her legacy is one of brilliance, courage, and exceptional capacity, proving that excellence knows no gender,” it added.

The group pointed out that there is no female senator in almost all the South West states except Lagos, and Ondo state should use this opportunity to set the pace yet again.

“APC has often prided itself on giving women opportunities in politics. There is no better time than now to do so.

“Akindele outshone her male counterparts and had proven that she could do it better,”.

The group, however, lauded President Bola Tinubu for his giant strides and urged him to ensure that more women are given leadership roles in Nigeria.

The group pointed out that in choosing a successor for Ibrahim, Ikale, and more specifically, Okitipupa, has the right of first refusal after Ibrahim.

“Ondo state must continue to inspire women to take on more leadership roles, and this is another great opportunity for the state and APC to do so,” the group added.

“Success in politics often hinges on patience and the art of calculation. It is not merely about taking opportunities, but wisely timing actions to align with the greater good.

Ikale, and more specifically Okitipupa, has the right of first refusal after Ibrahim moves to the UN and Akindele is from Okitipupa, making her the perfect choice.