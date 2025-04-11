Why Enugu Is Committing Huge Resources To Nursing Education –Mbah

Share

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has said his government is committing huge resources to the training of nursing and midwifery students to help them to excel.

This was even as students from the Enugu State College of Nursing Sciences praised him for transforming the once moribund, unaccredited School of Nursing from only Ordinary National Diploma (OND) to a digital, world-class College of Nursing Sciences where Higher National Diploma (HND) and other certificates would be awarded to enable them mobilise for national service.

The governor, who made the disclosure at the maiden matriculation of the 2024 set of the Parklane and Awgu campuses of the nursing college in Enugu on Wednesday, further explained that the state’s effort to upgrade the institution and ensuring that students were expose to the best learning techniques, medical equipment and technology was in fulfilment of its campaign promise of building a healthy society.

He said: “At the heart of our administration is a deep commitment to education, and this is reflected in initiatives that aim to uplift students, institutions, and communities.

“Education is the foundation for growth, empowerment, and transformation, and nursing education, in particular, is crucial in building a healthier society.”

Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, said the bold move and the cando spirit initiative of the administration that led to guaranteeing the future of the people and transforming the state into a hub of medical tourism led to the accreditations of the college and other medical institutions by Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

The governor said: “The journey to this point was marked by determination and progress, starting with the invitation of the first batch of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) officials to accredit the School of Midwifery.

This step was critical, allowing students to finally get indexed after two years of delay—a process that officially certified them as Student Nurses and enabled their enrolment in the NMCN professional exams.”

