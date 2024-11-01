Why Employers Must Embrace Responsible Corporate Practices, By NECA DG

Share

The Director General of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Adewale SmattOyerinde, has emphasised the need for employers in Nigeria to embrace responsible business conduct in their operations to grow locally and in the international market.

Smatt-Oyerinde made this known during an awarenessraising workshop organised by NECA in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and International OE in Lagos for enterprises on the ILO MNE declaration to promote sustainable and responsible business practices.

Citing that the conversation in labour circles is moving away from doing business for profit to doing business responsibly, he attributed the workshop’s relevance to NECA and its member companies’ desire to join the global community in promoting responsible corporate practices.

According to him, the workshop would undoubtedly help create leverage for member companies so that they can handle the challenges of sustainability and human rights that have become focal points in the workplace.

He further disclosed that new realities in the workplace ecosystem have shown that enterprises globally now pay adequate attention to sustainability, environment, social, and corporate governance issues.

“Business and human rights are major issues that we align with because the IOE, our global partner, aligns with them. It means doing business while taking cognisance of human rights. It is about looking at how business operations, which take care of human rights, affect everybody in the value chain of work,” he said.

Shedding light on the purpose of the workshop, which is a coordinated activity supported by the ILO and IOE to ensure that everybody is involved, with NECA as the focal point, he explained that responsible business conduct was now a reality, as no hiding place existed for anyone, including NECA and its member companies.

