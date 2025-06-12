Why Emmanuel Is Silent On Eno’s Defection To APC – Aide

Share

The immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, CON, has deliberately refrained from commenting on recent political developments in the state, including speculations surrounding Governor Umo Eno’s alleged defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This position aligns with his long-standing decision to allow his successor, Governor Umo Eno, the freedom to govern without interference.

In a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Barr. Stephen Abia, the public was urged to disregard a report published by an obscure online platform that falsely claimed Emmanuel had reacted to the rumoured defection.

“His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, handed over the reins of government to His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, and has since returned to his private engagements,” the statement read.

“As has been evident, he is keeping to his word by staying out of state affairs and allowing the governor to take full charge of moving Akwa Ibom forward.”

The statement also challenged anyone claiming that Mr. Emmanuel granted a recent interview to provide verifiable proof, such as an audio or video recording.

