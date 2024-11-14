Why Emergency Hospitals Are Imperative, By Medical Director

Share

A medical doctor, Dr. Emmanuel Eni has stressed the need for the establishment of emergency hospital facilities in Nigeria, saying the initiative will help save lives.

He called for the creation of emergency hospitals purely for the purpose of emergency services, noting there are diverse kinds of emergencies including those that are on record and off-record.

Dr. Eni, who is the Chief Medical Director of Comfort Emergency Hospital, Idimu, Lagos, stated this while speaking with the New Telegraph, also called on government and private individuals to look into setting up structures that are tailored basically for emergency care.

“The need for medical emergency hospitals, in fact, cannot be over-emphasised. We need it. We need it just the way we have hospitals all over the country. “Most of the casualties, deaths, mortalities or morbidities that you see in hospitals often begin from emergency cases,” he said.

“The government and even private individuals, who can, should begin to look into setting up structures that are tailored basically for emergency care because today there are diverse kinds of emergencies, both those that are on record and those that are off-record.” According to him, having it in a system, a complex system of the facility is okay, “but having it as an isolated unit the way you have an intensive care unit is equally good.

We should also have emergency units that will serve different functions including high dependency need care, intensive care and other emergency services that are needed.

“In fact, I’ve been longing to have a situation where the government will make policies that will encourage the creation of emergency hospitals purely for the purpose of emergency.”

He added, “One of the things people do not take seriously, and we are hoping that we get to a place in this country where emergency services become prioritised or would be given the needed attention. Most of the casualties, deaths, mortalities or morbidities that you see in hospitals often begin from the emergency cases.

Most of the cases of patients being referred is also because some emergency facilities are not adequately equipped to cater for some basic emergency services.

“Most emergency facilities don’t even have a cardiac monitor and so on. So these are challenges that are being faced and that is why we try to see how we can bridge the gap to an extent. We’re just building up on what we have.”

According to him, Comfort Emergency Hospital is well equipped to handle emergency services, including phototherapy unit, resuscitaire machine (full unit for taking care of newborn) suction machine, automated external defibrillator, diathermy machine, cardiac monitor, ECG machine, AED machine and others.

“Here we have the pharmacy. At least we have most of the emergency drugs. We don’t have to go outside to purchase them. We even have a refrigerator system to keep drugs that are temperature intensity and also for certain vaccines and immunisations.

It’s well equipped to also serve for makeshift emergency care for patients who are having trauma. We have that equipment. “Then we also have the weighing scale for newborns.

These are very important things. “There is one of our new equipment called resuscitaire. Some call it radiant warmer. But it’s not just that because it has the capacity to keep the baby warm.

For instance, we may have premature babies, or a woman comes in with a baby delivered at home and they just want to get the next care when they come in. One of the things that takes the life of babies at very tender age is cold temperature. But with this, we don’t need to wrap.

Once we put the baby there, we calculate the amount of temperature needed for the baby. There are other equipment that we have detached for now because we don’t have them. One of the things it does is to check the oxygen level of the child.

So we call it resuscitate because it is used to resuscitate the baby.” Our facility also has a diathermy machine, which, he explained, is a very simple but complex machine.

Its primary job, most times in theatre, is that it helps to achieve zero blood loss, that is surgery that is almost without problems.. “This is an emergency unit. And in the emergency unit, each couch has a cardiac monitor attached to it, as you can see.

We call it a cardiac monitor, simply because it has all the compartments needed to ensure that the hearts, the lungs and other vital organs are captured in the care of the patient at the emergency.

It’s divided into two. Here is the triage. In emergency units, you have the triage and the observation. “We need something like an electrocardiogram (ECG).

One of the reasons why we have it is that we have patients that may come in with cardiac arrest, patients that may be unconscious, that would need resuscitation.

If we do not know when to defibrillate the heart, that is, shake the heart, or that we may not be able to use ECG or the defibrillator effectively, that’s why we have the ECG machine here.”

