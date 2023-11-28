Why Embattled Osun CJ Must Be Removed – CSO

A civil society organization, The Movement for Social Justice and Transparency, Osun State chapter, has revealed why the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adepele Ojo, should be removed from office.

In a statement signed by its State Coordinator, Comrade Adeyinka Ayoola on Tuesday, the group said the judiciary has remained political under the leadership of Justice Ojo.

Backing the decision of the state government on the suspension of Justice Ojo, the group said the suspension of the CJ was a good move in order to prevent the State judiciary from being destroyed beyond redemption.

According to the group, “We found out that the Osun State Judiciary under Ojo has been a pawn in the hand of politicians in the State, particularly, the immediate past Governor of the State and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gbeyega Oyetola.

“There are allegations of the unholy and illegal frolicked between Mr Oyetola and Justice Ojo which have put the respected third arm of government into jeopardy under the watch of Justice Adepele Ojo.

“Our findings indicate that Justice Ojo has been listening to the dictates of Mr. Oyetola till the present moment and they have concluded plans to frustrate all the cases involving the camp of former Governor of the State and immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in the Courts of competent jurisdiction in the State.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“The conversation between Justice Ojo and Oyetola has been in public domain where it was shown very clearly how Justice Ojo and Mr. Oyetola were plotting to manipulate the wheel of justice in the State judiciary by instructing particular Judges to adjudicate unfairly, illegally, and with malicious bias over certain political and Chieftaincy matters, particularly any case filed by Ogbeni Aregbesola or any member of his Omoluabi Caucus against Oyetola or his group.

“To achieve this Justice Ojo has been transferring any erring Judge who refused to do her bidding, and replacing such with judges that they could control and manipulate to do her bidding.

“On the above-mentioned allegation, a few of the phone chats of Justice Ojo and that of Mr Oyetola to prove this position beyond a reasonable doubt is Olubunmi Odetayo V. Gboyega Famodun& Ors in Suit Number: HIK/58/2021 filed by Aregbesola’s group in 2021 which was dismissed in a controversial manner without any tangible reason by Justice Sikiru Oke.

“We further found out that Justice Oke was a Judge planted by Justice Adepele Ojo when she suddenly transferred away Justice Jide Falola who was sitting over the matter before then, and who had refused to be manipulated. But Justice Oke, who was once a Legal Consultant to Mr. Oyetola promptly and unjustifiably dismissed the case without hearing any of the parties.

“Also the recent case between Tutu Olanrewaju V. Tajudeen Lawal in suit number: HOS/M.508/2023, which was another case instituted by Aregbesola’s faction of the APC in the State, he said there were violent attacks against the litigants and even Court Officials by thugs belonging to Oyetola’s faction of APC with the knowledge of Justice Ojo who has refused to bring to book the persons who attacked her own court officials.”

However, the group urged the State Government under Governor Adeleke to allow the rule of law to prevail and exercise caution by ensuring that the relevant body deals with the issue as spelt out in the rule of separation of power.