Why Ekiti Is Thriving Under Oyebanji, By Oso-Omotosho

The Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti State governor on Community Communications, Mrs Mary Oso-Omotosho, in this interview with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU, speaks on the impact of community communications on grassroots development in the state

What is the focus of the Governor Biodun Oyebanji led administration on community communication?

This is the first time the state government will be having an office like this to interface with the people. What informed the creation of this office is the feedback we got from the last ad- ministration, remember that I served as a special adviser to the governor on media in the last administration.

So, the community engagement and activities we had that time gave us some feedback and comment from the people. We tried as much as possible to reach out to virtually all the communities in Ekiti State then, we were able to engage the people effectively through our ‘SETIGBO’ grassroot programme.

We gathered a lot of feedback from there which informed the establishment of this office. This office was established to further build on the foundation we have laid regarding grassroots engagement of the last administration and also to do more in terms of grassroots communication, to do more in terms of engagement with the ordinary people of Ekiti State and to most importantly, connect the government with the people and then sustain that connection.

It is not just for us to connect the people with the government or the governor, it is for us to sustain that connection between the people and the government. So, Governor Oyebanji, being a grassroots person decided to put the office in place in fulfillment of his campaign promises that he will make himself accessible to the people.

So far, we have been getting feedback from Ekiti people and how Ekiti people perceive this government because this is first place that people come to. I mean this government, so we can see that we’re actually communicating with the people, we can see that we’re still connecting with the people and that we’re able to carry the people along.

We’re actually connecting with the people, the governor is able to fulfill his part of his campaign promise. So basically, this office is primary serving as a bridge between the people and the government.

Can you briefly highlight some of the activities of your office, especially on the people’s welfare and infrastructure?

The functions of the Community Communications Office are in different parts and upon my assumption of office, I sat down and looked around and saw that we needed to engage the people first. So, we have to let the people know that there is an office for them.

That this is the people’s office, which will be like a door to the government. We did the stakeholders mapping be- cause when you mention communities around here, what comes to people’s mind is the traditional communities.

We want to take away people’s mind away from the traditional community to put their mind to the women community, the youth community, the physically challenged community and the professional community.

We segmented different stakeholders into different communities, so that our communications with them will be seamless. So, part of our functions is to ensure that we communicate and engage the people when it is necessary and then also to carry the people along in the programmes and activities of the government.

What has been the impact of your activities at the grassroots?

Like I said, we have been able to establish the fact that the people can trust us to be there for them. Also, we have been able to establish the fact that this government is connecting with the people.

There is a connect that the people can even feel. We have a feedback channel that we have launched and receiving responses from the channel. This office has been making impact ranging from calling attention of government to things that are going on in neighborhoods; people calling our attention to government infrastructure or project ongoing that are being handled the way it shouldn’t be handled, or some bad roads somewhere.

So, you mean that people are the grassroots are happy with the creation of the office and its activities?

Yes, they are happy but everybody may not be satisfied, however, we keep on communicating to avoid people having the feeling that some sections are being attended to while some are neglected That’s why we keep engaging the people. But, from our engagement, we have been able to establish that the people are satisfied.

Aside, welfare and infrastructure, is there effort maybe in terms of collaboration with the stakeholders on tips for residents on safety?

Recently, we had an engagement with the landlord association in Ado Ekiti, which has never happened before. This engagement was borne out of the fact that Mr. Governor promised landlord associations, especially in Ado Ekiti that there will be regular engagements.

In order to fulfill that, we carried out that engagement and from the event, we were able to tackle a lot of issues as well as address several issues. Also, this is raining season, so the people are being sensitized on waste management.

And like I said earlier, part of the stakeholders mapping that we did was to identify those that we can work with such as non-governmental organisations. We also have some professional bodies that are working with us. We call on them when we need them, and they also call on us when they need us to collaborate.

We also have other bodies, like the head of Federal Government establishments in the Ekiti State. We are working with them, so that benefits from Federal Government establishments will not elude us in the state. These are the collaborations that have been very fruitful for us in the state.

In the course of your engagement, have you encountered any challenge and how did you surmount it?

Human beings are difficult to manage and as a media person I understand this. It is even more difficult when you are representing the government because naturally the people don’t trust government.

But in Ekiti State, starting with the last administration, we have been able to establish the fact that people can trust us. In this government, we have been able to earn the people’s trust, which has helped us in surmounting some of the challenges that we would have encountered in the course of our engagement with the people.

How would you project Ekiti in the nearest future?

With a man like Governor Oyebanji, I see Ekiti thriving, I see Ekiti doing well, in terms of economic development, infrastructure, human capital and development generally. The approach that the governor has adopted in terms of governance will accelerate development and this office is to help the government realise this vision.