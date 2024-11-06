Why E’Guinea Finance Boss Is Every Woman’s Dream Man – Sarah Martins

Share

Controversial Nigerian actress, Sarah Martins has reacted to the viral video of Equatorial Guinea Finance Minister, Baltasar Engonga’s sexual scandal, noting why he’s every woman’s dream.

New Telegraph recalls that the internet went agog over numerous explicit videos, about 400 of which were leaked involving the Baltasar Engonga.

The scandal has stirred a lot of reactions around the globe, eliciting different opinions from netizens, but reacting to the viral video, Sarah opined that despite the controversy surrounding him, the guy is still a lot of ladies’ dream man.

According to the movie star, the reason for this is because of his prowess in bed and she considers this a full package in a man.

Speaking further, Sarah added that some women had given themselves up to be used by him, while others probably offered themselves as settlement to clear their husband’s corruption.

She said; “Jokes aside, That Equatorial Guinea guy is every woman’s dream man… Man is so skilled, very soft. very much in charge in bed, top-notch energy, understands every mood, plays Naija song on every Omo he’s a full spec make we no lie.

“Some women willingly gave themselves to him for exploitation while some women were given to him as a settlement to wipe off their husband’s bad records from the system. man’s so hot”

