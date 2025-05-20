Why Education Must Be Given Utmost Priority — Gbajabiamila

Share

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday described education as a foundational pillar that gives meaning and purpose to life.

He emphasized that every responsible government seeking development must prioritize education.

Gbajabiamila noted that an educated person is always aware of their rights and responsibilities within their community.

“Many view education as a privilege, but it is the right of every citizen,” he said.

“The ultimate goal is to produce a nation of individuals who build thriving communities, contribute to a just society, and shape a country that reflects the highest ideals.”

Highlighting funding as a major challenge facing tertiary education in Nigeria, Gbajabiamila stressed the need for universities to reform their curricula, teaching methods, access to technology, and student accommodation to overcome operational funding deficits.

He further called for zero tolerance towards unethical conduct within institutions and urged coordinated efforts to eliminate ills such as plagiarism, cultism, and sexual harassment.

Delivering the maiden annual lecture at Osun State University titled “Interrogating Funding of Education: Global versus Nigerian Perspectives,” Gbajabiamila revealed that while the Federal Government operates 64 universities and state governments operate 63, these numbers remain insufficient for Nigeria’s growing population.

He acknowledged that although education is a right, it is not free, noting that the sector consumed N2.18 trillion in the 2024 budget, second only to National Security.

However, despite this significant investment, Nigerian universities still lag behind African and global standards.

Gbajabiamila compared fees for students in the UK and US: in-state students pay about £9,535 and $8,914 per year, respectively, while international students pay £38,000 and $19,081.

“The financial contributions of international students represent a significant revenue stream for universities worldwide, subsidizing education for citizens of those countries,” he explained.

He pointed out that countries such as Rwanda, Kenya, and South Africa have boosted funding for public universities by attracting international students.

“Nigerian public universities can and should enhance their international profiles to attract international students who are willing and able to pay fees that may be impractical or politically difficult for native students to afford,” Gbajabiamila said.

“Our embassies worldwide can serve as effective channels to reach this global market.”

He also emphasized the importance of collaboration between academia and the private sector to build a robust ecosystem for innovation, research commercialization, and economic growth, thereby creating more jobs.

Regarding the limited number of universities in Nigeria, Gbajabiamila noted that the country’s growing population demands the establishment of more institutions.

He referenced an analysis of the 2024 federal budget by the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), highlighting that education received N2.18 trillion, compared to N1.33 trillion for health and N3.25 trillion for defense.

Speaking at the event, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke praised Osun State University as one of his enduring legacies, noting its transformation into a model institution.

“Osun State is experiencing rapid educational development,” he said. “Our state moved from 33rd to 7th place in the latest international examination rankings, and our goal is to be number one.”

The governor commended the guest lecturer, university vice chancellor Prof. Odunayo Clement Adebooye, and the university management for their excellent work and urged them to continue their efforts.

In his remarks, Vice Chancellor Prof. Adebooye thanked Gbajabiamila for honoring the institution with his presence and lauded Governor Adeleke for his unwavering support.

