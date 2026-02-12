Why Education Comes First For Senator Karimi

It was jubilation across Kogi State as students trooped out in celebration following the disbursement of ₦300 million by the Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Sunday Karimi, in what has been described as a landmark education intervention.

Speaking on the initiative, Senator Karimi explained that the bursary scheme was designed to ease the financial burden on students and reaffirm his belief that education remains the strongest tool for empowerment.

“This intervention is about investing in our future. When we support our students today, we are securing a better tomorrow for Kogi State and Nigeria at large,” he said.

The senator disclosed that a total of ₦300 million was disbursed, with each beneficiary receiving ₦100,000.

The funds were evenly distributed across the three senatorial districts of Kogi State, ensuring inclusiveness and fairness in the selection of beneficiaries.

According to Karimi, the programme targeted Kogi State indigenes studying in public tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

He noted that the wide reach of the scheme was intentional, stressing that no genuine student should be left out because of geography or financial limitations.

“This is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which places strong emphasis on human capital development,” the lawmaker said. He added that supporting students also aligns with his commitment to mobilising grassroots support for the president’s re-election through people-focused initiatives rather than mere rhetoric.

Students who benefited from the scheme described the gesture as timely and life-changing, with many saying the funds would help cover tuition, accommodation, and academic materials.

Scenes of excitement and gratitude were reported at various disbursement centres across the state.

Observers have described the scheme as one of the largest single education support interventions by a serving legislator in Nigeria, noting that its successful execution sets a new benchmark for student-focused empowerment programmes