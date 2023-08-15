Why ECOWAS leadership is desperate to end Niger unpasse –Prof Akinyemi

Former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has explained why the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is desperate to end the military coup in Niger Republic. Speaking on Channels Television programme, Politics Today, Akinyemi said the push was to prevent the spread of coups across other countries in the region. Akinyemi said, West Africa has become a belt of coupists and if as a head of state whether you are newly elected or a long time ago and you see these coups going on, surely you will wonder about the condition in your country.

“Whether in Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and whatever, you would want to put a stop to the creeping phenomenon of coups. Yes, Nigerians whether in the north or south have been very vocal against the military component of the policy of ECOWAS. “They felt that the military component being put on the table is so quick that there should have been more emphasis on diplomacy, dialogue and economic sanctions before you openly talk about military options. But there has been no commentator who has supported or approved or justified the coup that took place in Niger. “With the coup in Niger, soldiers in other countries would be looking at it and be thinking why can’t we replicate it in our country. The only thing that will put a stop to this creeping coupism would be an effective stop to the coup in Niger.”

The former minister praised ECOWAS for taking drastic action against coupists in Niger. He said the fact that they succeeded in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea to the displeasure of ECOWAS, doesn’t mean that the regional body should allow it to spread. “I haven’t heard one single commentator, even those who are criticizing ECOWAS, applaud the fact that the coup took place in Niger. ECOWAS simply said that you have to draw the line somewhere and it is better drawn in the latest coup case. “When President Bola Tinubu was elected Chairman of ECOWAS, obviously he laid down the parameters of his foreign policy and he said under his watch he was not going to allow coups to take place and he was not going to allow terrorism to take place. Those were the two legs which he identified in Guinea Bissau.

“So, by the time he got to the Nairobi Summit of the EU and regional organisations, he then added a third leg that he would pursue issues that would promote and advance democracy. You must look at the timeline because he was not expecting a coup and if anybody told you that they could foresee that a coup was going to take place in Niger, you would doubt it. “I keep telling people that President Tinubu has only one vote at the Summit. Other African heads of state, who are members of ECOWAS, are not dummies and he could not bully them into supporting his stand. “So, ECOWAS took a forceful stand against the coupists in Niger, it must reflect the consensus of feelings and attitudes within ECOWAS itself. And already we have evidence of that because at the last summit held in Abuja, if you look at the opening statement of President Tinubu, actually, he laid more emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy.

“But if you now listen to the statement of President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, it was tough, militant and it seems to have pushed President Tinubu into a corner that the feeling of ECOWAS says you have to draw the line here,” he said.