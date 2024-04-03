Why Eagles Yet To Receive Unpaid Bonuses

Super Eagles are yet to receive their unpaid bonuses going back to several years because of the huge disparity between the naira and US dollar between the time the cash was approved by the government and now, officials have revealed. President Bola Tinubu was generous enough to approve N12 billion Naira to be paid to the Super Eagles as well as various other national teams just before the AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire earlier this year.

However, the Eagles, for one, have only received the bonuses for two 2023 AFCON qualifying home games against Sao Tome & Principe as well as Sierra Leone. The team are owed bonuses and allowances from as many as 29 games dating back to 2021 and they include 2022 World Cup qualifiers as well as friendlies. A top official told SCORENigeria: “The sports ministry has asked the FGN to make up this huge disparity and that is why 17 Billion Naira has now been approved to clear these outstanding bonuses and allowances. “Hopefully, these outstanding monies will be cleared very soon.”