Why E-Money Was Arrested By EFCC- Report

A viral report has emerged online revealing the reason for the arrest of renowned businessman and socialite, E-Money, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
In a recent development, an Instagram vlogger, Cutie Juls had claimed that E-Money’s arrest stemmed from ignoring an earlier invitation from the EFCC.
According to the gossip blogger, E-Money his brother, Kcee, and Vintage were invited by EFCC, with Kcee and Vintage complying, while E-Money ignored the invitation.
However, EFCC made several attempts to arraign E-Money, but all efforts proved abortive, until his arrest on April 28, 2025.
Speaking further, Cutie Juls claimed that sources close to the matter confirmed E-Money is being taken to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.
