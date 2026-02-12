Vivian Nkwiruka, wife of actor Nwaogu Udochukwu Victor, popularly known as Nkubi, has revealed that a doctor questioned her decision to become pregnant by her husband, a man with dwarfism.

According to her, the doctor said she should have used a sperm donor or asked her brother-in-law to impregnate her instead to prevent her child(ren) from inheriting traits of dwarfism.

Nkwiruka made this revelation in a recent interview with Pulse, saying the doctor’s comments were based on her husband’s condition.

“The doctor asked, ‘Does anyone have a trait of dwarfism in your family?’ and I said, ‘Yes, that is my husband.

“The doctor said why didn’t you go to your brother-in-law, or outside to get pregnant, instead of getting pregnant for your husband.

“Or even get a sperm donor, that’s what a doctor told me”, she said.

The incident has sparked outrage and support for the couple, with many condemning the doctor’s insensitive remarks.

Nkubi, the husband, is a Nigerian actor known for his roles in various films and skits.