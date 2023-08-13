Why Do You Need To Be Financially Empowered?

TEXT: Psalm 35:27; 3 John 2; Ecclesiastes 10:19; Ec- clesiastes 7:12; Ecclesiastes 9:15-16. Psalm 35:27. “Let them shout for joy, and be glad, that favour my righteous cause: yea, let them say continually, Let the LORD be magnified, which hath pleasure in the prosperity of his servant”. 3 John 2. “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth”.

Ecclesiastes 10:19. “A feast is made for laughter, and wine maketh merry: but money answereth all things”. Ecclesiastes 7:12. “For wisdom is a defence, and money is a defence: but the excellence of knowledge is, that wisdom giveth life to them that have it”. Ecclesiastes 9:15-16. “Now there was found in it a poor wise man, and he by his wisdom delivered the city; yet no man remembered that same poor man”. Ecclesiastes 9:16.

“Then said I, Wisdom is better than strength: nevertheless the poor man’s wisdom is despised, and his words are not heard”. God takes delight in the prosperity of His Children. He wants His Children to prosper. He doesn’t want them to lack any good thing. God does not want you to suffer. God has a good plan for you. You need to be Financially Empowered in order for you to live above financial challenges. You need to have a reliable source(s) of income if you want to live above financial constraints even in a time like this.

SOME REASONS WHY YOU NEED TO BE FINANCIALLY EMPOWERED?

1. IT IS GOD’S WILL FOR YOU TO PROSPER Psalm 35:27; 3 John 2; Jeremiah 29:11. God has pleasure in your prosperity. He desires that you prosper. He wishes that you prosper. God does not want you to suffer. Everything that God created concerning you was very good.

2. MONEY ANSWERS ALL THINGS Ecclesiastes 10:19. You need money to do many things in life to achieve success. Every aspect of your life and destiny needs money. You need money to fulfill your Assignment or Mandate on the surface of the earth. Any Vision without Provision will suffer unfulfillment. Any Assignment or Mandate without money to put it into operation cannot become a reality.

Any dream without money to execute it will become a mere story. You need money to fulfill the purpose of God for your life. The lives of many people remain stagnant due to lack of money. May you not lack money in Jesus Name. Money will be available to you throughout your life time in Jesus Name. You need money to take care of yourself. You need money to take care of your personal needs. You need money to take care of your family.

You need money to help others. You need money to help the less privileged. You need money for the expansion of the Kingdom of God. Evangelism, Mission Work and Soul Win- ning need money to achieve success. You need money to take your ministry to the next level. You need money to execute different Projects per time. You need money to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Summarily, money answers all things.