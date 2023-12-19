Why DNA Test Shouldn’t Be Conducted For Mohbad’s Son, Liam – Nedu

Popular On-Air Personality (OAP) and broadcaster, Nedu Wazobia has opined that a DNA test shouldn’t be conducted on the child of late Nigeria singer, Mohbad, Liam Light Aloba.

According to Nedu, there shouldn’t be a case of DNA test done on late singer, Mohbad’s son since he passed away knowing Liam is his.

Nedu made the remark while speaking on the latest episode of his popular podcast, “The Honest Bunch”.

He added that people are demanding for DNA test to satisfy themselves, when they have no business with Mohbad’s family.

READ ALSO:

Read some reactions below:

akinola.oluwatoyese said: “That shit coming from a man that did his own oo and find out the hard way”

nwaobianoziee wrote: “Buh you did yours …lol anuofia”

rasheedofnaija said: “TBVH… it’s kinda very disrespectful to the dead and the family he left behind to be forced into this unnecessary DNA narratives and stuffs!”

leerykelv_ said: “No wonder ur wife carry another person pinkin for u”

mhiz_tomi02 said: “There was a murder case issue and till now we don’t know who k’!lled Mohbad , mind you, in a mur.der case everybody is a suspect, more reasons why DNA is needed , my 2cent”

Watch the video below: